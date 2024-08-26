MLB insider reveals rare approach New York Mets GM, owner may take with Pete Alonso contract

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso popped up in MLB trade rumors in 2023 after the team discussed a deal to send him to the Milwaukee Brewers. A year later, Alonso reappeared in MLB rumors with teams around the league wondering if the All-Star hitter would be traded before he hit MLB free agency.

Alonso, who turns 30 years old in December, is a free agent at the end of the season. The Mets made him a contract offer in 2023 which he declined, and the two sides haven’t been close on a long-term deal since. When New York was struggling coming off a rough May, Alonso’s name was frequently mentioned in MLB trade rumors.

Related: New York Mets game today, Mets schedule

Pete Alonso stats (ESPN): .245/.332/.467, .798 OPS, 27 home runs, 71 RBI, 29 doubles

Then, New York turned things around. The Mets have steadily climbed the MLB standings this summer, posting one of the best records in baseball since June 1. With New York firmly in the MLB playoff picture and Alonso’s bat heating up, it appears there could now be a real chance he sticks around.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, while Mets president David Stearns has a tendency to prioritize long-term deals for free agents in their mid-20s, he might make an exception. Many around the league believe that owner Steve Cohen will make a special case for Alonso and defer to fans.

Related: Top MLB free agents 2025, see where Pete Alonso lands

Pete Alonso contract (Spotrac): $20.5 million salary

Alonso remains a fan-favorite in New York, even with his OPS never coming close to his historic rookie season (.941). While he enters MLB games today with a career-worst OPS, he’s slashed .255/.349/.475 with a .822 OPS since June 1, numbers closer to his career norms.

Also Read: MLB power rankings, find out where New York Mets sit

While MLB teams seem to believe Cohen will make an exception with Alonso, wanting to keep a fan-favorite, supporters of the Mets want Juan Soto even more. If re-signing Alonso interferes with New York’s chances to steal Soto from the New York Yankees, the All-Star first baseman will likely be playing elsewhere in 2025.