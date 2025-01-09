New York Mets insider offers disappointing update on chances of adding Roki Sasaki or Luis Castillo this winter

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

While the New York Mets are reportedly trying to add another starting pitcher, it looks like they are no longer in the running to bring in two big names on the free agent and trade markets.

It has been a very productive couple of months for the Mets. After making a shocking run to the NLCS in October, the team entered the offseason with aspirations to improve a better-than-expected roster. And thus far they have done that.

They made the biggest move of 2024 — and in sports history — when they signed Juan Soto to a record-shattering contract. The club also addressed holes in the starting rotation. Which included re-signing 2024 standout Sean Manaea.

However, they are not done remodeling the roster. And recent reports claimed an outfielder, relievers, and another starter are on their wish list. Yet, when it comes to impact arms like Roki Sasaki and Luis Castillo, neither is expected to be playing in Queens next season.

Luis Castillo stats (2024): 11-12 record, 3.64 ERA, 1.169 WHIP, 175 strikeouts, 175.1 innings pitched

Are the New York Meta out of Roki Sasaki and Luis Castillo chase?

On Mets Hot Stove, @martinonyc reports that the Mets:



🔶 Could have significant interest in Tanner Scott on a high AAV/short-term deal

🔷 Have not engaged in Luis Castillo trade talks with the Mariners

🔶 Don't appear to be the team to land Roki Sasaki pic.twitter.com/aAdtIDQPtl — SNY (@SNYtv) January 8, 2025

“They feel pretty good about where they are with the rotation. For example, Luis Castillo in Seattle is available in trade conversation. Mets have not been involved on Castillo,” SNY MLB insider Andy Martino reported this week. “And I’m not hearing a lot of optimism in the industry that the Mets would be the team for Roki Sasaki. So it seems as if what we see now in the rotation depth chart is pretty much what they are rolling into the season with.”

The three-time All-Star from the Mariners has been linked to the New York Mets and many other teams this winter. And the organization has the minor league chips to make a deal. However, it looks like the remaining money on his contract ($72 million) may be too much for New York.

Roki Sasaki stats (2024): 10-5 Record, 2.35 ERA, 1.036 WHIP, 129 SO, 111.0 IP

Japanese ace Sasaki is, arguably, the most coveted player left in free agency. And previous reports have suggested the Mets are a favorite in the chase for the 23-year-old. However, this update seems to pour cold water on the team’s chances of landing the stud pitcher.

