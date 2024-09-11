Top NBA insider points to specific impact player as likely New York Knicks target before 2024-25 season begins

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

A prominent NBA insider believes a specific big man from the Western Conference could be a top target for the New York Knicks before the new season starts.

We are just a few weeks away from the start of the 2024-25 NBA season and there is a lot of excitement about the Knicks roster for the upcoming season. The major part of the team that earned them the No. 2 seed in the East is returning. And they added talented two-way star Mikal Bridges to their talented mix.

However, in an offseason that was very positive for New York, they did incur one major loss. And that was center Isaiah Hartenstein. The versatile big man was a valuable part of their offense and defense and he will be a difficult player to replace. While they have former starter Mitchell Robinson waiting in the wings, his long history of staying healthy is in the back of minds of decision-makers in the Knicks front office.

The organization has been looking around for a potential replacement, or a strong backup option on the trade block this summer. And they even had reported conversations with the Utah Jazz about Walker Kessler. As of now, Robinson, Jericho Sims, and Precious Achiuwa are the team’s options at center. However, ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst pointed to a specific player out west that is likely on their fall wish list.

Is Robert Williams a potential New York Knicks trade target soon?

“I would say any team looking for a center is going to watch Robert Williams closely this year,” Windhorst said on a recent edition of “NBA Today.” “After the Blazers drafted Donovan Clingan, and they’ve got Deandre Ayton, who’s probably not very trade-able, I don’t know where Robert Williams fits. I think the Knicks will be among the teams monitoring him.”

The Portland Trail Blazers used the seventh overall pick in June on the two-time National Champion UConn star. Williams has over $25 million left on the four-year deal he signed two summers ago.

Williams would be a perfect fit for the defensive style of New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau. However, like Robinson, he is very injury-prone and has only played in 41 games in the last two seasons.

