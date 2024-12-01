Career-ending injury feared for New York Jets’ 2x All-Pro

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The New York Jets have been on the receiving end of many insults in what’s been a challenging season. From cleaning house in the front office, firing general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh, to Aaron Rodgers failing to create a much-needed scoring spark, the Jets’ season has been an all-out disaster.

Now, a season-ending injury to one of the Jets’ starters has been added to the long list of struggles experienced in The Big Apple.

Tyron Smith’s New York Jets tenure, NFL career could be over after latest injury

This past offseason while the New York Jets were trying to address an offensive line that allowed the NFL’s fourth-most sacks, the team signed left tackle Tyron Smith. The ninth overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft spent the first 13 years of his career starting for the Dallas Cowboys.

Yet once he became a free agent, Smith and the Jets seemed like a perfect fit. However, New York only signed the 33-year-old to a one-year, $6.5 million contract that could have paid out as much as $20 million.

Smith started 10 of the Jets’ 12 games this season, but on Saturday, the team placed the two-time All-Pro left tackle on injured reserve. This will automatically rule him out for at least four games, putting his status for the rest of the season in serious doubt.

Yet, as ESPN’s Rich Cimini states, it’s not just Smith’s future with the Jets that’s in question, he might have to end his NFL career.

New York Jets left tackle Tyron Smith was placed on injured reserve Saturday, likely ending his season and, quite possibly, his illustrious career.



Smith, who turns 34 on Dec. 12, last played on Nov. 10, when he injured his neck in a blowout loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Neither Smith nor the Jets have disclosed the exact nature of the injury, but it became apparent in recent days that he was headed to injured reserve.



He’s eligible to return for the final two games, but there’s virtually no chance of that given the injury and the likelihood of the Jets (3-8) being eliminated. ESPN’s Rich Cimini on Tyron Smith

When he was healthy, Smith played fairly well for the Jets, earning a respectable 73.6 blocking grade from Pro Football Focus. But he also committed six penalties and five sacks. Still, his overall production indicates Sith would likely generate free agency interest this offseason, provided he doesn’t have a long-term injury.

