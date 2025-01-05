Former New York Jets Pro Bowler reportedly could soon interview for head coach opening

A fan-favorite former New York Jets star reportedly could interview for their head coach opening next week.

On Sunday afternoon, the Jets will finish what has been a nightmare season. They entered their campaign as a popular dark horse pick to reach the Super Bowl next month. However, it didn’t take long to find out that this New York team was going to come nowhere close to reaching the expectations their fans had for them in the summer.

It cost both head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas their jobs during the season. While the in-season moves were surprising, it allowed the organization to begin the search for a new head coach and GM immediately.

The team has already started to talk with potential head coach candidates, and that could pick up even more next week when the top seeds in the NFL playoffs will allow their coordinators to have interviews with interested teams during their BYE week. And one name in particular will intrigue long-time Jets fans.

New York Jets record: 4-12

Could Aaron Glenn so interview for the New York Jets head coach job?

On Sunday morning, FOX Sports NFL insider Peter Schrager reported on the New York Jets’ ongoing coaching search. Late this past week, former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel interviewed for the job. And this Tuesday, former head coach Rex Ryan will speak to the team about getting his old job back.

However, Schrager also claimed he expects the organization to talk with at least one of the talented coordinators from the Detroit Lions over a Zoom call if they are on a BYE next week. While offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has been a sought-after coach the last two years, it also means that three-time Pro Bowler, and former Jets star Aaron Glenn could also speak with the team.

Aaron Glenn stats (Jets): 121 games, 24 interceptions, 3 touchdowns, 396 tackles

Following 15 seasons in the league, including eight memorable years with Gang Green, Glenn has slowly worked his way up the coaching ladder over the last decade. The former cornerback served as a defensive backs coach with the Browns and Saints before becoming the Lions DC in 2021.

In that time, the unit has evolved into one of the better defenses in the NFC, and that is why they are a serious Super Bowl contender heading into the playoffs.

