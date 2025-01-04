New York Jets interviewing former NFL head coach with a playoff resume

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The regular season isn’t even over yet, but the New York Jets are itching to get in front of a few different head coaching candidates. Their interview process started with a visit from former NFL head coach Ron Rivera, who led the Carolina Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance in 2015. Then, they interviewed another former NFL head coach, who’s taken his team to the playoffs three times, in Mike Vrabel.

Now, the Jets are set to sit down with another former NFL head coach with a history of leading his teams to the playoffs. Are we sensing a theme here for a Jets team that hasn’t reached the postseason since Rex Ryan was leading the team back in 2010?

Related: Garrett Wilson addresses apparent beef with Aaron Rodgers

New York Jets interviewing Rex Ryan on Tuesday

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Robert Saleh was fully expected to help the New York Jets end their playoff drought. Aaron Rodgers was a big part of that plan. While the Jets’ defenses were impressive under Coach Saleh, they could never get the production they needed from their scoring attack. Yet, the Jets might have been able to live with a few flaws if Saleh and Rodgers had lived up to expectations as potential championship contenders.

Now, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Jets are interviewing Rex Ryan for their head coaching vacancy on Tuesday. Ryan, of course, has a long history with the Jets, leading them to back-to-back AFC Conference Championships in 2009 and 2010.

Ryan led the Jets to a 46-50 record from 2009-2014 but was let go following a 4-12 season in his final year in New York. That gave him the opportunity to join one of their AFC East rivals, coaching the Buffalo Bills to a 15-16 record across two seasons. He’s been providing NFL analysis for ESPN ever since.

Yet, Ryan has maintained his passion for the Jets, and now he could get another chance to coach them, but for now, he’s just one part of a long interview process that’s expected to take several weeks.

Related: 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Who should the Jets draft?