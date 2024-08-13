Troubling New York Jets rumors on Haason Reddick contract talks, length of holdout in 2024

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Haason Reddick popped up in NFL trade rumors at the start of the offseason when the Philadelphia Eagles began shopping him to avoid a contract stalemate. Months after trading a conditional third-round pick for him, the New York Jets are experiencing what the Eagles feared.

Reddick, entering his age-30 season, is in a contract year. While he makes a $14.25 million salary this season, it’s a fraction of what many of his peers around the league are making. Among the highest-paid NFL players, 12 edge rushers make at least $20 million annually and 18 make more than Reddick.

Haason Reddick contract (Spotrac): $14.25 million salary in 2024, NFL free agent in 2025

Production certainly isn’t the issue. Reddick earned Pro Bowl selections in each of the last two seasons and he has 51 tackles for loss with 51 sacks and 13 forced fumbles in his last four seasons. However, he’s now finding that neither the Eagles nor the Jets wanted to sign him to an extension this year.

New York immediately rejected Reddick’s trade request on Monday, informing the Pro Bowl edge rusher that he needs to report to training camp or he will continue to be fined under the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement. Behind the scenes, things aren’t going any better for Reddick.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Monday that the Jets front office hasn’t engaged in any contract negotiations with Reddick ‘in recent months’ and the team is refusing to negotiate anything unless he reports for practice.

Haason Reddick stats (Pro Football Reference): 23 quarterback hits, 13 tackles for loss, 11 sacks in 17 games played last season

Meanwhile, per Yahoo Sports senior NFL reporter Charles Robinson, one source indicated that Reddick could wind up taking a path similar to the one used by Chris Jones. In 2023, the Kansas City Chiefs’ All-Pro defensive tackle sat out the entire offseason and watched the Week 1 regular-season opener from a suite. He then landed a reworked contract before Week 2, paying him more that season while still allowing him to become a free agent this past offseason.

If that is the path Reddick wants to take, it will be just as costly. The Jets’ pass rusher is already up to $1.7 million in fines right now and will incur a $50,000 daily fine that lasts up to the final day before the regular season. In the event Reddick still won’t report, he’ll be fined game checks.

Importantly, Reddick does not have the option of sitting out the entire season and then becoming one of the top NFL free agents in 2025. If he doesn’t play this year, his contract will toll and the Jets will have him on the books for the 2025 NFL season.

