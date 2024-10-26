5 bold predictions for New York Giants-Pittsburgh Steelers Monday Night Football matchup

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Two of the oldest franchises will meet on Monday Night Football when the 2-5 New York Giants travel to Pittsburgh to take on the 5-2 Steelers.

On paper, this appears to be one of the biggest mismatches of Week 8. The Steelers are one of the best teams in the league, and are tied for allowing the second-fewest points in the NFL with 101.

The Giants, on the other hand, are tied for scoring the second-fewest points in the league at 99. Co-owner John Mara even had to assure the media that he would not fire either general manager Joe Schoen or head coach Brian Daboll before the end of the season.

New York is in desperate need of a win, and you can expect Daboll will have an aggressive game plan in order to pull off the upset. Here are five bold predictions for the game.

New York Giants will score 30 points for the first time this season

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

It’s hard to fathom that the Giants, who are averaging 14 points a game, would be able to score 30 against one of the best defenses in the league. The last time the Giants scored 30 points in a game was Week 11 last season, when they defeated the Washington Commanders, 31-19.

For some reason, Daniel Jones plays significantly better on the road, as he has a 106.7 passing rating compared to 63.2 at home. The combination of Jones playing better away from MetLife Stadium, a more daring offensive game plan featuring rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers, and the Steelers possibly overlooking New York, will lead to Big Blue racking up 30 points for the first time this season.

Pittsburgh Steelers’ T.J. Watt will sack New York Giants QB Daniel Jones five times

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt is one of the best pass rushers in the league and is showing no signs of slowing down, despite turning 30 earlier this month. He had 19 sacks last year and already has four-and-a-half this season.

He must be licking his chops knowing he’ll face a Giants offensive line that is already without Andrew Thomas. Also, right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor might miss the game due to a hip injury. As a result, Watt will have one of the best games of his career and he will sack Jones five times on Monday night.

New York Giants’ Deonte Banks will have two interceptions

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

After showing a lack of effort in trying to chase Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Giants cornerback Deonte Banks needs to redeem himself this week. In addition to his lack of effort, Banks has struggled mightily this season.

Some players crumble under pressure when they’re being scrutinized, while others show grit and rebound. Banks doesn’t have an interception on the season, but that will change on Monday night as he will pick off two passes.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields will each throw a touchdown pass

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson made his first start of the season last week against the New York Jets and completed 16 out of 26 passes for 266 yards and two touchdowns. The 35-year-old Wilson will start again this week, but don’t be surprised if head coach Mike Tomlin has a package that includes Justin Fields.

On Monday night, the top two quarterbacks on the Steelers’ depth chart will each throw a touchdown pass.

New York Giants’ Malik Nabers will have 200 receiving yards

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After missing the previous two games due to a concussion, Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers made his return last week against the Eagles and had four receptions for 41 yards. Prior to the Eagles game, the rookie receiver was averaging 96 receiving yards per contest.

If the Giants are going to have any chance of pulling off an upset, Nabers must have a huge game on Monday night. Against the Steelers, he’ll have the best game of his career, as he will have double-digit receptions for over 200 yards.

Prediction: New York will surprise many by having this game closer than expected, but the Steelers are a more talented team and will pull off the win. Steelers 33, Giants 30.

