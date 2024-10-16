Could New York Giants replace Andrew Thomas with another All-Pro left tackle?

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The New York Giants received devastating news on Tuesday as it was announced that left tackle Andrew Thomas will miss significant time due to a foot injury. He is expected to meet with a foot specialist, and there’s concern that the injury could end his season.

Thomas injured his foot in the third quarter of the Giants’ 17-7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night and stated afterward that he needed an MRI to determine the extent of the injury.

Head coach Brian Daboll was asked about Thomas’s injury on Monday and said, “I’ll get all that stuff later today and then fill you guys in on Wednesday.”

Not only is Thomas one of the best tackles in the league, but he’s arguably the team’s best player and a huge reason why the offensive line has allowed just 14 sacks this season. The team saw how indispensable the 25-year-old tackle was last year when he injured his hamstring in the season opener and missed seven games. The team would surrender a franchise record 85 sacks, leading to Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor suffering significant injuries.

New York is in a real conundrum on replacing their left tackle. Joshua Ezeudu, who played guard in college, replaced Thomas at tackle last season and struggled mightily. Ezeudu is currently listed as the backup to Thomas on the depth chart, but it’s unknown if he’ll be elevated to starter status again.

Some might speculate that the team could move right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor to left tackle and put Evan Neal at right tackle, where he started 20 games from 2022-2023. However, with how well Eluemunor has played at right tackle and Neal’s past struggles, switching Eluemunor to the other side and having Neal play right tackle may not be ideal.

If the Giants are seeking outside options, here are a few potential solutions to replace Thomas at left tackle.

New York Giants’ potential replacements for Andrew Thomas include David Bakhtiari

General manager Joe Schoen may have to scour through the available free agents to find a replacement for Thomas.

One available player is David Bakhtiari, who started 131 games at left tackle for the Green Bay Packers from 2013 to 2023. He was named as a first-team All-Pro selection in 2018 and 2020 and a second-team All-Pro three times (2016, 2017, and 2019). The 33-year-old was released by the Packers in March but would immediately become the favorite to start in New York.

If the Giants elect to sign Bakhtiari, he’ll be reunited with left guard Jon Runyan Jr, his teammate in Green Bay from 2020-2023. Familiarity is always a plus on the offensive line, especially when you’re trying to replace a player like Thomas.

Another option is former Arizona Cardinal D.J. Humphries, who was a first-round pick in 2015 (24th overall) and was voted to the Pro Bowl in 2021. The Cardinals released him in March and he remains unsigned. Humphries is only 30 years old and would be a viable option to replace Thomas.

No matter which direction the team decides, losing Thomas is a tremendous blow, especially since they’re facing a must-win game against the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday. New offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo has done a tremendous job with the improvements he’s made up front. Now, he and Joe Schoen have the daunting task of trying to figure out the best way to replace one of the best linemen in the league.

