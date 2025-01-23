NBA analyst proposes wild blockbuster trade between Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors involving Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors are both seeking upgrades to make another championship push with their superstars LeBron James and Steph Curry.

The Lakers, currently sitting at 23-18 and sixth in the Western Conference playoff standings heading into Thursday night’s matchup against the Boston Celtics, remain an average team. They have struggled against quality opposition, going just 11-17 against teams with a .500 record or better this season.

The Lakers recently acquired 3-and-D wing Dorian Finney-Smith from the Brooklyn Nets. According to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha, Los Angeles is looking to go all-in at this trade deadline, hoping to secure another big man or ball handler.

The Warriors find themselves on the outside looking in at the playoffs. With a 21-22 record, they sit 11th in the Western Conference playoff race while their front office considers making one final championship push with Curry and Draymond Green.

Last month, the Warriors acquired guard Dennis Schröder from the Nets but still need reinforcements. ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk reports the Warriors have been linked to Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vučević.

However, one NBA analyst has floated an unexpected trade proposal between the Lakers and Warriors.

NBA analyst proposes Los Angeles Lakers trade Anthony Davis to Golden State Warriors

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

On The Ringer’s “BS Podcast,” Bill Simmons proposed a hypothetical blockbuster trade where the Lakers would send Anthony Davis to the Warriors. The proposed trade details include:

Warriors get:

Anthony Davis

Lakers get:

Draymond Green

Dennis Schröder

Jonathan Kuminga

Trayce Jackson-Davis

2025 first-round pick

2027 first-round pick

2029 pick swap



“It’s a pretty good trade. They’re getting Draymond, Schröder, Kuminga — they get to roll the dice with him — Jackson-Davis,” Simmons explained. “And if you’re the Warriors, you still have enough left, and you’re going to build around Davis and Curry going down the stretch, and you could probably get creative with some other moves. It’s kind of fun.”

While it’s difficult to envision the Warriors and Lakers collaborating on this type of trade, as Kevin Garnett famously said, “Anything is possible.”

