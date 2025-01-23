Top NBA analyst urges Golden State Warriors to trade Stephen Curry, details 3 landing spots including the Houston Rockets

A top NBA analyst believes the writing is on the wall for the Golden State Warriors and now is the time to move on from team legend Stephen Curry.

Over the first month of the NBA season, it seemed like the Warriors had made the right moves in the summer. Instead of a blockbuster trade, they made several smaller transactions. And their 10-2 start to the year looked like proof they had returned to being a force in the West. However, that was a long time ago.

Heading into their game on Thursday against the Chicago Bulls, they have a 5-6 record in January. Are a game under .500 (21-22). And if the season ended today they wouldn’t even be in the play-in tourney. It has been a stunning downward spiral. Even a players-only meeting before their Christmas Day game had no effect.

While the club has been linked to various trade rumors in recent weeks, Yahoo Sports NBA analyst Kevin O’Connor believes the team should be sellers, and not buyers before the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline. And one player they should look to move is future Hall-of-Famer Stephen Curry.

He feels the Warriors need to follow the lead of the Boston Celtics. When the Larry Bird and Kevin McHale or Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett eras were near their end, they moved on from the legends before things got really bad. To O’Connor, there are more than enough signs that the 37-year-old is in the midst of a steep decline. And they should move him now while he is still viewed as a “top-10-ish” player in the game.

Stephen Curry stats (2024-25): 22.6 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 6.3 APG, 1.1 SPG, 41% 3PT

Where could the Golden State Warriors trade Stephen Curry if they seriously considered a change?

If the Golden State Warriors did the unthinkable and moved on from Stephen Curry, where might they send him? The organization would only consider such a thing if they could get a return that improves their prospects in the long term. That is why O’Connor suggested three possible destinations. The Houston Rockets, Charlotte Hornets, and Orlando Magic.

In a deal with the Magic, the NBA analyst believes the Warriors could get players like Anthony Black, Jonathan Isaac, and Cole Anthony, four first-round picks, and two swaps. A great return for a 37-year-old.

Stephen Curry contract: Three years, $176 million

In a potential deal with the Rockets, the return could be Fred VanVleet, Reed Sheppard, three firsts and two swaps. As for a trade with the Hornets, O’Connor could see Golden State landing Miles Bridges, Grant Williams, Josh Green, four firsts and two swaps in a deal that also sent Kevon Looney and Lindy Waters to Charlotte.

If Stephen Curry had any say in the deal, he would likely prefer a move to Houston and Orlando. Since both teams are top 10 squads with upside.

Chances are a trade does not happen and Curry finishes his career in Golden State. But it is an interesting idea for the NBA’s most recent dynasty team.

