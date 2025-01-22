Latest Los Angeles Lakers rumors about trade deadline plans reportedly has LeBron James and Anthony Davis worried

It seems that the rumors the Los Angeles Lakers won’t make big moves before the NBA trade deadline have the team’s top stars concerned.

Unlike many other offseasons, the Lakers front office chose not to make any major roster changes in the summer and instead went with a change at the top of their coaching staff. With JJ Redick replacing Darvin Ham as head coach, there was always expected to be a learning curve. However, LA has been better than some expected so far this season.

They head into their matchup against the Boston Celtics on Thursday with a 23-18 record. And the potential to be better as the season progresses. However, there is no doubt the club could use the addition of some impact players to strengthen the roster for a playoff run. Yet, it seems unlikely the Lakers make any truly notable moves before the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline.

“The sense around the league, when talking to rival scouts and front-office personnel, is that standing pat or making a half-measure trade (likely one or two second-round picks) is more likely than the Lakers going all-in and trading both of their future first-round picks that can be moved,” The Athletic’s Lakers insider Jovan Buha reported this week.

Los Angeles Lakers record: 23-18

Lebon James and Anthony Davis ‘concerned’ about Los Angeles Lakers trade prospects

The Lakers are not expected to make a big move before the deadline. And that reportedly doesn’t sit well with the team’s top two stars. Since Anthony Davis and LeBron James believe LA can compete for a title in 2025.

“James and Davis are growing concerned about the Lakers’ ability to make significant roster upgrades with their two tradeable first-rounders,” NBA insider Shams Charania reported on Wednesday. “James, a four-time champion, and Davis, a one-time champ, have expressed that they want the franchise to make moves to contend for a championship. With the co-stars believing the Lakers are potentially a piece or two away.”

LeBron James contract: Two years, $101.3 million

The Los Angeles Lakers have some interesting trade assets. However, general manager Rob Pelinka has been far more cautious on the trade market over the last couple of years. Cultivating pieces for a big trade. But the market this year may not offer the team an option that can truly elevate their contender chances this year.

