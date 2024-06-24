NBA insider suggests Paul George trade could be imminent, 76ers and Knicks among teams involved

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George is no stranger to being floated in NBA trade rumors. Twice traded during his NBA career, George’s name is being floated again with a growing possibility that he’s playing for another team next season.

George has some control over his future. The 34-year-old holds a $48.78 million player option for next season, which he could decline to hit the open market and potentially join another team. While a return to the Clippers is still on the table, little progress in negotiations on a contract extension has opened the door to the two sides parting this summer.

Paul George stats (2023-’24): 22.6 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.5 SPG, 47.1% FG, 41.3% 3PT

A nine-time All-Star selection, George has been connected to a variety of teams this summer including the Orlando Magic as a potential free-agent signing. With the 2024 NBA Draft nearing, though, a sign-and-trade appears to be a very real option.

During an appearance on Get Up, ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst said that George could get traded by this weekend if he opts into his contract. Amid NBA rumors of potential interested teams, there’s a real belief the situation could be figured out in the next few days.

“He could opt-in and get traded by this weekend. That is something that is going to come to a head in the next day or two.” Brian Windhorst on Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George

The New York Knicks and Houston Rockets are known to be among the suitors for George. While previous reports this past weekend suggested the Philadelphia 76ers were losing interest, Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype reports that Philadelphia still has significant interest in George if he becomes a free agent.

Paul George contract: $48.787 million player option for 2024-’25 season, 2025 free agent

If George were traded or opted to walk in NBA free agency, the Clippers could turn their focus to Tobias Harris. The 6-foot-8 forward spent two seasons in Los Angeles (2017-’19) and the Clippers are reportedly interested in adding him.

The Rockets, 76ers, Magic and Knicks could also face competition from the Golden State Warriors for George. However, his player option could provide him with the leverage to potentially dictate to the Clippers which team he is traded to this summer.