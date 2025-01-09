Top 6 Teams Who Could Sign Pete Alonso Away From New York Mets, Including 3 AL East Teams

Pete Alonso remains unsigned for the 2025 season. The four-time All-Star’s options have dwindled as several teams have filled their first-base vacancies, including the New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians, Washington Nationals, Houston Astros, and Arizona Diamondbacks. With negotiations stalled with the New York Mets, here are six teams that could lure Alonso away from Queens in free agency.
Boston Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox could benefit immediately from Alonso’s power bat, particularly with The Green Monster in left field. He would strengthen a lineup that already features Rafael Devers and Jarren Duran, not to mention top prospects Roman Anthony and Kristian Campbell, who could debut in 2025. If the Red Sox sign Alonso, they could either move Triston Casas to designated hitter or explore trade options for the young first baseman.
Toronto Blue Jays
The Toronto Blue Jays present another intriguing possibility. While they have All-Star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., his future with the club remains uncertain as he approaches free agency after the 2025 season without a contract extension. Signing Alonso could serve as insurance while creating a formidable middle of the order.
Baltimore Orioles
The Baltimore Orioles have added just one bat this offseason in outfielder Tyler O’Neill. New ownership could make a statement by signing Alonso to anchor a lineup featuring Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman. While Ryan Mountcastle currently occupies first base, he could become part of a trade package for the frontline pitcher the Orioles desperately need.
San Francisco Giants
The San Francisco Giants have already made two significant moves in free agency, signing shortstop Willy Adames long-term and adding future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander on a one-year deal. Adding Alonso to a lineup with Adames, Jung Hoo Lee, Matt Chapman, and Heliot Ramos would give the Giants the firepower to compete in the challenging National League West.
Seattle Mariners
The Seattle Mariners cycled through four first basemen in 2024, who combined for just 15 home runs. Alonso alone hit 34 homers last season. The four-time All-Star would provide a significant upgrade for a Mariners team seeking to add offensive support around Julio Rodriguez, Randy Arozarena, and Cal Raleigh.
Minnesota Twins
The Minnesota Twins finished a disappointing 82-80 and fourth place in the American League Central after making the playoffs in 2023. Having lost first baseman Carlos Santana to free agency, they have a clear need at the position. Alonso could provide the power bat they need, joining a lineup that includes Carlos Correa, Royce Lewis, and Byron Buxton.