Top 6 Teams Who Could Sign Pete Alonso Away From New York Mets, Including 3 AL East Teams

Updated:
Pete Alonso
Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Pete Alonso remains unsigned for the 2025 season. The four-time All-Star’s options have dwindled as several teams have filled their first-base vacancies, including the New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians, Washington Nationals, Houston Astros, and Arizona Diamondbacks. With negotiations stalled with the New York Mets, here are six teams that could lure Alonso away from Queens in free agency.

Boston Red Sox

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox could benefit immediately from Alonso’s power bat, particularly with The Green Monster in left field. He would strengthen a lineup that already features Rafael Devers and Jarren Duran, not to mention top prospects Roman Anthony and Kristian Campbell, who could debut in 2025. If the Red Sox sign Alonso, they could either move Triston Casas to designated hitter or explore trade options for the young first baseman.

Toronto Blue Jays

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Toronto Blue Jays present another intriguing possibility. While they have All-Star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., his future with the club remains uncertain as he approaches free agency after the 2025 season without a contract extension. Signing Alonso could serve as insurance while creating a formidable middle of the order.

Baltimore Orioles

Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Orioles have added just one bat this offseason in outfielder Tyler O’Neill. New ownership could make a statement by signing Alonso to anchor a lineup featuring Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman. While Ryan Mountcastle currently occupies first base, he could become part of a trade package for the frontline pitcher the Orioles desperately need.

San Francisco Giants

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants have already made two significant moves in free agency, signing shortstop Willy Adames long-term and adding future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander on a one-year deal. Adding Alonso to a lineup with Adames, Jung Hoo Lee, Matt Chapman, and Heliot Ramos would give the Giants the firepower to compete in the challenging National League West.

Seattle Mariners

Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners cycled through four first basemen in 2024, who combined for just 15 home runs. Alonso alone hit 34 homers last season. The four-time All-Star would provide a significant upgrade for a Mariners team seeking to add offensive support around Julio Rodriguez, Randy Arozarena, and Cal Raleigh.

Minnesota Twins

Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Twins finished a disappointing 82-80 and fourth place in the American League Central after making the playoffs in 2023. Having lost first baseman Carlos Santana to free agency, they have a clear need at the position. Alonso could provide the power bat they need, joining a lineup that includes Carlos Correa, Royce Lewis, and Byron Buxton.

