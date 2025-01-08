MLB insider reveals what it would take for Seattle Mariners to trade Luis Castillo

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Even though most of the top players have already inked new contracts, MLB free agency is raging on. Teams like the Seattle Mariners are still doing their homework, trying to upgrade their roster before the 2025 season gets underway.

However, the Mariners are still considering trades too, including involving three-time All-Star starting pitcher Luis Castillo. The 32-year-old is signed through 2027 but is set to make $24.1 million this season, and recent rumors suggest he could be on the move.

If Seattle Mariners sign Roki Sasaki, a Luis Castillo trade could be next

One of the top players that has yet to find a team is Japanese pitching sensation Roki Sasaki. Recently, a mystery team(s) emerged in the Sasaki sweepstakes, which could even include the Seattle Mariners. Whether they sign him could directly impact Castillo’s availability.

According to MLB Network insider Jon Morosi, one potential scenario could see the Mariners sign Sasaki, then turn around and trade Castillo to another team that allows them to address other needs.

“If the Mariners are able to get Sasaki, they might be more likely to move Castillo and then bring back a bat for Castillo as part of their larger offseason moves.” Jon Morosi on Seattle Mariners/Luis Castillo trade

Could Marcus Stroman, Sandy Alcantara or Luis Castillo be traded this offseason?@jonmorosi provides some insight into the trade market for starting pitchers right now.#MLBNHotStove pic.twitter.com/IquVJ0oaui — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 8, 2025

Trading Castillo would not only strip over $20 million away from their 2025 payroll, as noted, it would also give the Mariners an opportunity to strengthen other parts of the roster. But first things first, they’d have to get Sasaki to agree to a contract.

