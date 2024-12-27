MLB insider blasts Toronto Blue Jays for mishandling futures of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Toronto Blue Jays find themselves stuck in baseball purgatory.

Fresh off whiffing on generational talents Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto in consecutive offseasons, Toronto’s trajectory has taken a concerning turn. The club stumbled to a disappointing 74-88 record in 2024, finishing last in the brutal AL East after back-to-back playoff appearances.

Now, with franchise cornerstones Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette entering their contract years, the Blue Jays face a pivotal crossroads in 2025.

MLB insider believes Toronto Blue Jays ‘misplayed their hand’ with Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette

Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

The Athletic’s Jim Bowden didn’t mince words when assessing Toronto’s handling of their young stars.

“The Blue Jays have really misplayed their hand with Guerrero and Bichette,” Bowden writes. “They should have either extended them two years ago or traded them by this point. Now they’re both one-year rentals… with diminished trade value.”

While extension talks with Guerrero are reportedly ongoing, the slugger hasn’t seen an offer he deems worthy — especially in light of Soto’s record-breaking $765 million payday with the New York Mets. Meanwhile, trade rumors suggest Bichette could be available for the right package.

“If the Blue Jays were to trade Guerrero, I don’t think they’d get a strong return in line with what the Padres received for Soto from the Yankees a year ago, but they could still land a top-three prospect and a top-10 prospect for the slugger, I would guess, while a Bichette trade could bring back two top-10 prospects,” notes Bowden.

The clock is ticking in Toronto. With two franchise pillars approaching free agency, the Blue Jays’ front office faces pressure to chart a clear path forward — and fast.

