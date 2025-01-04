Baltimore Orioles sign two-time All-Star pitcher after losing Corbin Burnes to Arizona Diamondbacks

Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Orioles have moved to strengthen their rotation following Corbin Burnes’ departure after one season.

The Orioles had acquired the 2021 National League Cy Young winner from the Milwaukee Brewers before the 2024 season. In his sole year with Baltimore, Burnes earned an All-Star selection while going 15-9 with a 2.92 ERA and 128 ERA+. He recorded 181 strikeouts across 194⅓ innings and finished fifth in American League Cy Young voting.

Burnes surprised the baseball world by signing a six-year, $210 million contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The deal includes an opt-out after the second year and $64 million in deferred money.

His move to Arizona left the Orioles without a true ace. While Baltimore’s latest signing adds backend depth to the rotation, it doesn’t fully compensate for Burnes’ departure.

Related: Baltimore Orioles rumor reveals pursuit of last impact pitcher left in free agency to replace Corbin Burnes

Baltimore Orioles add 17-year veteran to starting staff

Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

The Orioles announced Friday they have signed two-time All-Star and 17-year veteran Charlie Morton to a one-year, $15 million contract, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Right-hander Charlie Morton and the Baltimore Orioles are in agreement on a one-year, $15 million contract, sources tell ESPN. The Orioles' rotation now includes Morton, Zach Eflin, Grayson Rodriguez, Dean Kremer, Tomoyuki Sugano and a variety of others who will vie for innings. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 3, 2025

Morton spent the last four seasons with the Atlanta Braves, making at least 30 starts and pitching more than 163 innings each year. His strikeout totals declined during that span—from 216 to 167—and his ERA+ alternated between above and below average.

In 2024, Morton posted an 8-10 record with a 4.19 ERA and 99 ERA+. He struck out 9.1 batters per nine innings while walking 3.5 per nine.

With Morton’s addition, the Orioles’ rotation now features Zach Eflin, Grayson Rodriguez, and recently-signed Tomoyuki Sugano in the top four spots. The fifth starter role could go to Dean Kremer, Cade Povich, Trevor Rogers, or Chayce McDermott. Baltimore has also been linked to Jack Flaherty and possesses the prospect capital to pursue trades for Dylan Cease or Luis Castillo.

The Orioles aim to improve upon last season, which ended with a Wild Card round loss to the Kansas City Royals.

Related: MLB insider reveals how Baltimore Orioles won Tomoyuki Sugano sweepstakes: Could it work on Roki Sasaki too?