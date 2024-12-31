Baltimore Orioles rumor reveals pursuit of last impact pitcher left in free agency to replace Corbin Burnes

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

A new MLB rumor points to the Baltimore Orioles aiming to fill their Corbin Burnes void by adding the last big-name pitcher left in free agency.

Heading into the offseason there was a lot of hope among Orioles fans that having a new billionaire owner would boost their chances of re-signing ace Corbin Burnes. However, as the weeks have passed it started to look more and more unlikely that the four-time All-Star would return in 2025.

Well, over the weekend the inevitable occurred and Burnes came to terms on a massive six-year, $210 million deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks. It leaves a massive void in the Orioles starting rotation heading into next season.

However, earlier this month they did make a move to bolster the starting staff when they signed Japanese League legend Tomoyuki Sugano. His addition won’t completely fill the Burnes void in 2025. However, a new rumor has revealed another impact arm the organization is targeting to make up for the loss of their top pitcher.

Corbin Burnes stats (2024): 15-9 record, 2.92 ERA, 1.096 WHIP, 181 strikeouts, 194.1 innings pitched

Baltimore Orioles targeting Jack Flaherty in MLB free agency?

“Corbin Burnes’ agreement with the Arizona Diamondbacks early Saturday morning left the Baltimore Orioles without a bona fide ace, further emphasizing the need to look elsewhere for pitching help. To that end, the Orioles are pursuing remaining free agents and trade candidates to add to their starting rotation, league sources,” told The Athletic’s Will Sammon and Katie Woo.

“They have interest in a possible reunion with Jack Flaherty, the league sources said.”

Jack Flaherty stats (2024): 13-7 record, 3.17 ERA, 1.068 WHIP, 194 strikeouts, 162.0 innings pitched

The 29-year-old was a trade deadline addition for the O’s in 2023. However, the St. Louis Cardinals veteran struggled mightily in nine games in Baltimore. However, he had a strong season this year and boosted his value during stints with the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024.

