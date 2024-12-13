Houston Astros open to trading Kyle Tucker: Here are 6 best destinations for 3-time All-Star, including New York Yankees

With Kyle Tucker having only one year of club control remaining before free agency, the Houston Astros are willing to trade the three-time All-Star. After Juan Soto’s record-breaking $765 million deal with the New York Mets, analysts project Tucker could command $300-400 million on the open market after the 2025 season. The Astros reportedly want a Major League-ready corner infielder and starter. Here are the top six trade destinations for Tucker.
New York Yankees
The Yankees made a blockbuster deal with the San Diego Padres for Soto, who left for the Mets after one season in pinstripes. Would they risk a similar scenario with Tucker? The Yankees need to fill Soto’s spot in the lineup, and Tucker, one of baseball’s top left-handed hitters, would provide Aaron Judge the same protection Soto offered in 2024. The Yankees could build a package around starting pitcher Luis Gil, the reigning American League Rookie of the Year.
Chicago Cubs
The Chicago Cubs appear highly motivated to acquire Tucker. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and Chandler Rome reported the Astros would be interested in Cubs’ 2024 first-round pick Cam Smith and infielder Isaac Paredes. The Cubs, who haven’t made the playoffs since 2020, see Tucker as a key piece in their return to contention.
Philadelphia Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies seek a power-hitting corner outfielder who maintains plate discipline. Tucker would fit perfectly, creating a formidable top five in the batting order: Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner, Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto, and Tucker. Philadelphia could center a package around Alec Bohm and either All-Star starter Cristopher Sanchez or prospect Mick Abel.
Toronto Blue Jays
After missing out on Shohei Ohtani and Soto in consecutive offseasons, the Toronto Blue Jays might pursue Tucker to improve their lineup around Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette. All three players will be free agents after 2025, making this potentially a one-year window, but Tucker could help Toronto’s World Series aspirations. The Blue Jays could offer a package including infielders Will Wagner and Orelvis Martinez, plus pitcher Jake Bloss.
San Francisco Giants
Fresh off signing shortstop Willy Adames, the San Francisco Giants continue seeking lineup upgrades. Their offensive struggles in 2024 — ranking 16th in MLB in home runs (177), 17th in runs scored (693), and 19th in OPS (.701) — highlight their need for more firepower. A potential package for Tucker could include infielder Marco Luciano, utility player Tyler Fitzgerald, and pitcher Mason Black.
Kansas City Royals
The Kansas City Royals made a surprising run to the ALDS before falling to the Yankees. With All-Star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. finishing second in AL MVP voting, Kansas City seeks additional offensive firepower. While they acquired Jonathan India to strengthen their middle infield, Tucker would provide more power. The Royals could offer young third baseman Maikel Garcia and starter Cole Ragans.
