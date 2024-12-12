Philadelphia Phillies reportedly interested in injured free-agent starter who won’t pitch in 2025

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Despite having three All-Star starters, the Philadelphia Phillies are looking to strengthen their rotation going into 2025.

The Phillies hope to talk with young Japanese star pitcher Roki Sasaki. They previously attempted but failed to acquire 25-year-old All-Star Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox, who has two years of team control remaining. Crochet was ultimately traded to the Boston Red Sox during the MLB winter meetings.

Their biggest rotation concern is No. 5 starter Taijuan Walker, who signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Phillies ahead of the 2023 season. The signing has been an unmitigated disaster. Walker has been left off the postseason roster for two consecutive seasons, was demoted as a starter in 2024, and holds a 5.27 ERA across 50 games (46 starts) with the Phillies.

As the Phillies look to upgrade the back end of their rotation, they reportedly have their sights set on a starter who will be sidelined for all of 2025.

Philadelphia Phillies reportedly interested in left-hander Patrick Sandoval

According to Sports Illustrated’s Tom Verducci, the Phillies are interested in 28-year-old southpaw Patrick Sandoval.

Sandoval is a free agent but is expected to miss all of 2025 after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Due to his arm injury, he was limited to just 16 starts with the Los Angeles Angels in 2024, posting a 5.08 ERA with an 83 ERA+.

“Left-handed starter Patrick Sandoval, 28, who underwent Tommy John surgery midway through last season, is drawing interest from the Philadelphia Phillies, among other teams, with the idea he will rehab through 2025 and be good to go in ’26. He is an intriguing buy-low option as a middle of the rotation lefty with a nasty changeup,” notes Verducci.

Over six seasons with the Angels, Sandoval has posted a 4.01 ERA across 107 games (100 starts), recording 529 strikeouts and 236 walks in 536 innings.

The identity of the Phillies’ No. 5 starter for 2025 remains uncertain. Walker is currently on an offseason throwing program as the team hopes to increase his velocity. They also have in-house candidates in prospects Mick Abel and Seth Johnson, among others.

