Top Philadelphia Phillies executive reveals why he refused to make blockbuster trade for this All-Star pitcher

With one day remaining at the annual MLB Winter Meetings, the Philadelphia Phillies have yet to sign a big-time free agent or make a blockbuster trade.

The Phillies are seeking to upgrade their corner outfield position, add a potential backend starter, and strengthen their bullpen with one or two arms. They signed former All-Star closer Jordan Romano to a one-year deal after the Toronto Blue Jays non-tendered him. Romano pitched only 13⅔ innings in 2024 due to right elbow surgery.

Earlier discussions linked the Phillies to reliever-turned-starter Garrett Crochet over the summer, but a deal with the Chicago White Sox never materialized. On Wednesday, the White Sox traded the All-Star ace to the Boston Red Sox for four prospects, including Kyle Teel and Braden Montgomery.

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski addressed reporters about the team’s decision not to pursue Crochet.

Philadelphia Phillies executive says he’s not willing to mortgage future

Dombrowski explained that trading away top prospects like pitcher Andrew Painter and infielder Aidan Miller for Crochet wasn’t the right move at this time.

“Not sure it was the right time for us to do that right now,” Dombrowski said, via The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Scott Lauber. “We’ve really rode out the development of our farm system over the last few years, and we’re just getting to the point of having the impact of those guys. It’s not quite here, but we’re on the verge of we think having some really good young players.

He continued, “There are people that talk about — and this is where I disagree with people — they say, ‘The Phillies are in a position where maybe their time is [near] the end of it.’ I don’t agree with it. I always say it might be the time for this present roster because some guys are free agents and might not stay together. But we have some really good young players coming that we like.”

Painter, recovering from Tommy John surgery that sidelined him for all of 2024, is expected to join the Phillies’ rotation by midseason 2025. Miller projects to compete for a roster spot in 2026.

The organization also holds center fielder Justin Crawford in high regard, with Dombrowski previously indicating Crawford could reach the majors sooner than expected.

“All of a sudden, we’ve got Painter and Miller and Crawford. [Shortstop Starlyn] Caba, [catcher Eduardo] Tait’s in there,” Dombrowski added. “But we have a lot of other players that are coming. I’m sort of anxious to get those guys in here. Not that you wouldn’t make the right trade. We’d give up anybody for the right player, but at this point, I don’t know that the timing was right for us to give up that type of quality and quantity.”

The Phillies have reportedly offered All-Stars Alec Bohm and Ranger Suarez, along with outfielder Nick Castellanos, in trade discussions, though no deals have materialized.

Dombrowski acknowledges the need to reshape a lineup that struggles with prolonged scoring droughts and plate discipline. Phillies fans have grown increasingly restless as the team has maintained largely the same roster for two consecutive years, each ending in postseason disappointment.

