Boston Red Sox trade for ace All-Star pitcher in latest MLB blockbuster

The Boston Red Sox have pivoted away from losing out on the Juan Soto free agency sweepstakes in a big way. No, they didn’t secure one of the top hitters in MLB free agency, but the Red Sox did make arguably the biggest trade of the offseason, and it’s one that will be hard to top.

Boston Red Sox trade for Garrett Crochet

According to ESPN’s MLB insider Jeff Passan, the Chicago White Sox have agreed to trade All-Star pitcher Garrett Crochet to the Boston Red Sox. It’s a trade that’s been a long time coming for the White Sox, who shopped the young ace ahead of last season’s deadline, but now the Red Sox stand to benefit from Chicago’s patience.

The White Sox are receiving four “highly regarded” prospects in exchange for Crochet. These include, catcher Kyle Teel, outfielder Braden Montgomery, infielder Chase Meidroth, and RHP Wikelman Gonzalez. Teel is the 25th-ranked prospect in all of baseball, giving Chicago a blue-chip talent to develop. He’s still just 22, but is expected to be ready for MLB in 2025.

Montgomery ranks 54th on MLB.com’s top 100 prospects list, but he’s just 21, so Chicago will have to make sure he reaches his full potential over the next few years. Meanwhile, Meidroth ranks 11th on the Red Sox’s top-30 prospects list, and Gonzalez lands at 14.

Crochet is still arbitration-eligible for the next two seasons before becoming a free agent for the first time in his MLB career in 2027. Until then, he’ll help lead a Red Sox pitching staff that just got a significant upgrade.

