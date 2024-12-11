MLB free agency rumors tie Washington Nationals to market’s top slugger

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

When it comes to the top MLB free agency spenders, the Washington Nationals aren’t typically mentioned. While the Nationals did win their first and only World Series in 2019, they haven’t returned to the playoffs since, and selling off major parts of their roster, including Juan Soto, hasn’t helped.

But it’s a new year, and the Nationals are looking for a way to improve upon their 71-91 record from 2023, and they could sign one of the top MLB free agents to do so.

Related: 6 best landing spots for Roki Sasaki

Washington Nationals rumors point to potential Christian Walker signing

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

One player the Washington Nationals may have a legitimate chance to sign in MLB free agency is first baseman Christian Walker. A three-time Gold Glove winner who’s 33 but has enjoyed a 124 OPS+ over the past three seasons, Walker is viewed as one of the top hitters on the open market.

Yet, according to FanSided’s MLB insider Robert Murray, the Nationals have already “engaged” with Walker and his representatives. Of course, they aren’t the only team that has pursued the star slugger.

“There are multiple teams, including the Washington Nationals, engaged with free-agent first baseman Christian Walker, sources say. Walker, 33, is coming off a season in which he hit .251/.335/.468 with 26 home runs and 84 RBI with the Diamondbacks.” FanSided’s Robert Murray on Christian Walker/Washington Narionals

Adding Walker would be a strong addition to the Nationals’ batting lineup. With other teams pursuing other top free agents and trade targets, Walker could fall right into Washington’s lap, provided they make a respectable offer that makes sense for both parties.

Related: New York Yankees rumors link team to 3x All-Star World Series winner