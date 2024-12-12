MLB insider suggests San Francisco Giants serious dark horse contender for top overall player left in free agency

A prominent MLB insider believes the San Francisco Giants are a serious dark horse for the top player left in free agency due to a unique allure the team has for that particular star.

After a few weeks of rumors and speculation, a lot of big-name players are starting to come off the MLB free agency board. A couple of weeks ago, the Los Angeles Dodgers made the first big splash when they inked two-time Cy Young Blake Snell to a pricey contract.

Last week, highly sought-after Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames came to terms on a deal with the San Francisco Giants. That was followed by Juan Soto signing the biggest contract in sports history ($765 million) with the New York Mets over the weekend. Then Max Fried got the largest contract ever for a lefty when the New York Yankees gave him a deal worth $218 million.

However, there is still one huge star still available on the market: Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes. The four-time All-Star entered the market as the top pitcher in free agency, and arguably, the second-best player overall. The Giants have been linked to the 30-year-old over the last week. And new reports from New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman explain why San Francisco has a serious chance to sign him.

Corbin Burnes stats (2024): 15-9 record, 2.92 ERA, 1.096 WHIP, 181 strikeouts, 194.1 innings pitched

San Francisco Giants could have a unique ‘allure’ to Corbin Burnes

“It’s possible the Giants could hold an allure for Burnes, a California native who’s spent his career in Milwaukee and Baltimore,” Heyman wrote. “Posey, as a future Hall of Fame Giant, is likely a good person to sell San Francisco. [And] He already lured star shortstop Willy Adames with a $182 million, seven-year deal.

“While the Giants have a decent rotation with a bona fide ace in Logan Webb, Burnes would make them a wild-card threat in an impossible division.”

Corbin Burnes contract (Projection): Nine years, $260 million

After Max Fried scored a pact worth nearly $220 million, the ace from Bakersfield is likely to get quite a bit more on the open market. But if the San Francisco Giants hope to compete with the likes of the Dodgers and Padres they will need to spend big to have a chance in the NL West arms race.

