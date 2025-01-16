MLB insider details if Toronto Blue Jays rumored pursuit of Pete Alonso will soon force Vladimir Guerrero trade

A new report claims the Toronto Blue Jays are one of the few teams left making a hard push for New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso. A notable MLB insider detailed on Thursday if that would force a Vladimir Guerrero trade this winter.

After taking a step back for a second straight season and finishing dead last in the American League East, the Blue Jays were dead set on making some big moves this offseason. Yet, despite their best efforts, top free agents like Juan Soto and Corbin Burnes chose to take their talents elsewhere this offseason.

Related: Toronto Blue Jays meet with baseball’s top remaining free agent

Their trade for Andres Gimenez and signing reliever Jeff Hoffman are good additions for 2025. But Toronto has not made the big splash they desperately needed to make this winter. Well, it seems like that may be possible in the days ahead.

With his market weaker than expected four-time All-Star Pete Alonso has been engaged in conversations with his current team the Mets on a new deal. However, reports this week claimed the team is set on the offer they have given. And even gave him the ultimatum of making a decision soon. It seems like talks are falling apart and he will need a new home in 2025.

Enter, the Toronto Blue Jays. “Alonso’s market is heating up. With three teams, including the Toronto Blue Jays, engaged in discussions for the power-hitting first baseman,” The Athletic reported on Thursday. But what would signing Alonso mean for their current first baseman and top star Vladimir Guerrero?

Pete Alonso stats (2024): .240 AVG, .329 OBP, .459 SLG, .788 OBP, 34 HR, 88 RBI, 91 R

Toronto Blue Jays intend to have both Pete Alonso and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in 2025

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

“If the Blue Jays landed Alonso, they’d still prefer to keep Vladimir Guerrero Jr., a person familiar with the club’s thinking said. Guerrero played 12 games at third base last year. And he and Alonso could serve as the club’s designated hitters,” The Athletic revealed.

Guerrero changing his position is surprising since he is the team’s top star. But Alonso is a first baseman and only a first baseman. So it does not give Toronto a lot of options. However, while the move is a bit surprising, a batting order with the pair of elite sluggers would certainly be formidable in a tough AL East.

Pete Alonso contract (Projection): Five years, $125 million

Furthermore, with the Blue Jays star’s future unclear after this season, Alonso give them an All-Star-level replacement if he leaves in free agency next offseason or is moved at some point in the next six months. The Mets reportedly checked in about Guerrero Jr’s availability this week.

Related: Toronto Blue Jays sign former first-round pick to $33 million deal to upgrade bullpen