Toronto Blue Jays sign former first-round pick to $33 million deal to upgrade bullpen

The Toronto Blue Jays struggled with one of MLB’s worst bullpens in 2024.

The relief corps ranked 23rd in batting average allowed (.247), 29th in ERA (4.82), third-worst in earned runs (303), and surrendered a league-worst 92 home runs.

Several factors contributed to their struggles. Closer Jordan Romano made only 15 appearances before requiring arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow, posting a 6.59 ERA before the injury. Erik Swanson’s early-season difficulties led to a Triple-A demotion, though he improved after returning. The Blue Jays also traded reliable reliever Yimi Garcia to the Seattle Mariners.

Now, as Toronto looks to strengthen its bullpen, they’ve signed one of baseball’s best relievers – who happens to be their former first-round draft pick.

Toronto Blue Jays bring back pitcher they drafted 10 years ago

The Blue Jays have signed Jeff Hoffman, 32, to a reported three-year, $33 million contract, with incentives that could increase the total to $39 million.

Toronto originally selected Hoffman ninth overall in the 2014 MLB Draft but traded him to the Colorado Rockies in 2015 as part of the Troy Tulowitzki deal.

After struggling early in his career, Hoffman found success with the Philadelphia Phillies, developing into an elite reliever. During his two seasons in Philadelphia, he appeared in 122 games, posting a 2.28 ERA and 184 ERA+ while striking out 158 batters over 118⅔ innings and walking only 35. His performance earned him his first All-Star selection in 2024.

“We are excited to add Jeff to our bullpen,” Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said in a statement to The Athletic. “His arsenal, strike-throwing and ability to miss bats against all types of hitters is elite and will undoubtedly make us better. Jeff will get an opportunity to close games for us this season. His track record, competitiveness and experience make him a great complement to this group. We look forward to welcoming him, his wife Marissa, and their children Tytan, Houstyn, Jetsyn and Lennyn to Toronto.”

This will be Hoffman’s fourth team as he enters his 10th MLB season.

