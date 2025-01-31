MLB insider names ‘best option’ for Pete Alonso, casts doubt on Cincinnati Reds signing

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

After the World Series concluded, Pete Alonso entered MLB free agency as one of the best players available with hopes of landing a $200 million contract. Spring training is now weeks away and Alonso finds himself the subject of more MLB rumors than contract negotiations.

When the winter began, many assumed that Alonso would re-sign with the New York Mets. However, the club signed All-Star outfielder Juan Soto and then spent more money to fortify its pitching staff. Alonso’s other top potential suitors – New York Yankees, Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros – pivoted to alternatives.

Pete Alonso stats (ESPN): .240/.329/.459, .788 OPS, 34 home runs, 88 RBI, 31 doubles

With spring training games starting in late February, Alonso is still unsigned. Once an All-MLB First Team selection, the right-handed power hitter has been unable to find a team willing to offer a contract close to the value he’s seeking.

ESPN‘s senior writer Buster Olney pushed back on recent MLB rumors suggesting that the Cincinnati Reds could be a potential landing spot for Alonso.

“There are many reasons why a Reds-Pete Alonso match is wildly improbable, from draft pick compensation to salary commitment. Ignore the three-card monte.” Buster Olney on MLB rumors linking Pete Alonso to the Cincinnati Reds

Jon Heyman, an MLB reporter for the New York Post, suggested that the Reds might be an option for the All-Star first baseman. It would put the power hitter in a very homer-friendly ballpark and if he signed a contract with a player option for 2026, he could have a strong season and then hit MLB free agency next winter.

However, as Olney points out, the Reds being linked to Alonso could be influenced by agent Scott Boras. With the slugger’s market weak right now, the perceived threat of added competition might’ve compelled one of his suitors to increase their offer. Right now, though, it appears no one around the league is necessarily buying Alonso as an option for Cincinnati.

As for where the four-time All-Star selection ultimately signs, Olney still believes rejoining the Mets lineup is the best option. New York has still put out a contract offer on the table that the 30-year-old could take, but to this point, he hasn’t had any interest in it.

Outside of Cincinnati and New York, MLB rumors have linked the Toronto Blue Jays and San Francisco Giants to Alonso. However, a deal with Toronto feels more unlikely after the club signed Anthony Santander and Max Scherzer. As for the Giants, the Taylor Rogers trade did free up some payroll flexibility but a big move isn’t expected as of now.