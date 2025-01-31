Up-and-coming team emerges as surprising dark-horse candidate for Pete Alonso

The Pete Alonso free-agency saga has taken an unexpected turn as a dark-horse candidate emerges.

Alonso remains unsigned just weeks before spring training begins. While it was widely believed he would return to the New York Mets, a deal has never materialized.

The four-time All-Star reportedly turned down a seven-year, $158 million extension from the Mets in 2023 and hasn’t come close to securing that value in free agency thus far. The Mets allegedly made a three-year, $70 million offer to bring Alonso back, but that was also rebuffed.

Pete Alonso linked to National League Central team

As Alonso’s free agency continues, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman reports that the Cincinnati Reds have emerged as a surprise contender for his services.

“It’s unusual for a star free agent to go from baseball’s biggest market to its smallest (tied with Milwaukee). But Cincinnati, with its smallish ballpark, might be a nice spot for Alonso to re-establish value on a deal with early opt-outs,” notes Heyman.

The Reds present an intriguing destination with their young lineup featuring Elly De La Cruz, Spencer Steer, Matt McLain, Tyler Stephenson, Christian Encarnacion-Strand, and recently acquired Gavin Lux.

Cincinnati entered 2024 as a sleeper playoff favorite before injuries derailed their season, leading to a 77-85 record and fourth-place finish in the NL Central. Looking to rebound in 2025, adding Alonso would provide an instant power upgrade to their lineup.

Over six seasons with the Mets, Alonso has hit .249/.339/.514 with a 134 OPS+ and 226 home runs — ranking third all-time in franchise history.

