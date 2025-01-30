Is Pete Alonso looking to leave agent Scott Boras amid free agent drama?

It hasn’t been the offseason Pete Alonso expected.

The four-time All-Star remains without a team just weeks before spring training begins.

While Alonso was widely expected to return to the New York Mets, no deal has materialized. The Mets reportedly offered their homegrown talent a three-year, $70 million contract, which he rejected. The team then pivoted, bringing back outfielder/designated hitter Jesse Winker and left-handed reliever A.J. Minter.

During the team’s fan fest over the weekend, Mets owner Steve Cohen described the negotiations with Alonso and his agent Scott Boras as “exhausting.”

"I don't like the negotiations. I don't like what's been presented to us."



Steve Cohen talks about the Mets' negotiations with Pete Alonso and the possibility of the Mets moving forward without him:



“I mean, Soto was tough. This is worse,” Cohen stated, referencing Juan Soto, who signed a $765 million deal with the Mets and is also represented by Boras. “A lot of it is, we’ve made a significant offer. I don’t like the structures that are being presented back to us. I think it’s highly asymmetric against us, and I feel strongly about it.”

MLB insider reveals latest about Pete Alonso/agent rumors

With Alonso no closer to securing his desired contract from any team, questions have arisen about his representation. However, according to Sportsnet’s MLB insider Ben Nicholson-Smith, Alonso is committed to staying with Boras.

“A source said MLB agents have recently been informed they cannot contact Pete Alonso. This would have to be initiated by Alonso himself,” reports Nicholson-Smith. “Evidently, Alonso wants to continue working with his agent Scott Boras without hearing from other agents looking to poach him.”

The interest from other agents is unsurprising. Alonso is one of baseball’s premier power hitters and would immediately upgrade any lineup lacking home run production.

However, there are concerns. Alonso’s slugging percentage, OPS, WAR, and RBI totals have declined over the past three seasons. At 30 years old, the first baseman’s defensive limitations also raise questions about how well a long-term deal would age.

Alonso reportedly turned down a six-year, $158 million extension from the Mets in 2023. He may now struggle to secure even half that amount in free agency. Both Alonso and Boras may need to adjust their reported $200 million expectations.

