New York Mets and Pete Alonso saga takes another wild turn just days after owner’s ‘brutally honest’ hot take on negotiations

It looks like the New York Mets and Pete Alonso saga is far from over despite owner Steve Cohen’s “brutally honest” thoughts on what has been frustrating negotiations.

It has been a good offseason for the Mets. The goal was to improve a roster that shockingly reached the NLCS in October. And for the most part, they have. They have filled several holes in the pitching staff and of course, inked superstar outfielder Juan Soto to the largest contract in professional sports history.

However, the months-long negotiations between the club and homegrown star Pete Alonso have become the biggest story in team circles. Over a month ago it seemed like the four-time All-Star would be playing elsewhere in 2025. However, a far weaker-than-expected market has kept the door open to a reunion for next season.

Yet, the two sides have not been able to bridge the gap as the organization seeks a pact that is a good deal for them in the short and long term and Alonso’s agent Scott Boras aims to maximize his client’s value. During a recent fan event, the current stalemate in negotiations even led to a surprisingly honest public airing of grievances from owner Steve Cohen about his frustrations with talks.

Yet, despite Cohen’s exasperation with talks, it seems he is still trying to bring the fan-favorite slugger back.

Pete Alonso stats (2024): .240 AVG, .329 OBP, .459 SLG, .788 OBP, 34 HR, 88 RBI, 91 R

“No more than 48 hours after publicly lamenting the seemingly endless saga (and helping quell the boos after baseball president David Stearns told fans how wonderful their prospects are), Cohen was back in conversation with Alonso’s camp,” New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman revealed on Tuesday night.

“Truly, it’s hard to know what to make of the ongoing saga involving the National League’s top home run hitter since he came into the league and one of the most prolific in the history of the franchise. But from my drama-free distance, it feels like Alonso desperately hopes to return while the Mets could go either way.”

Pete Alonso contract (Projection): Three years, $85 million

Heyman’s comments certainly won’t give Alonso fans in New York a lot of hope. But the fact that the team’s owner is still trying to get a deal done says a lot. Especially on his understanding of the 30-year-old’s value to the franchise and how much the fanbase appreciates him.

