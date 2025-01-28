New York Mets rumor links club to surprise trade for young Baltimore Orioles star to replace Pete Alonso

An interesting New York Mets rumor claims the team has looked into a possible trade for a high-impact player from the American League East to replace Pete Alonso.

After a productive last few months, the ongoing saga of whether Pete Alonso will return to the Mets next season has been the focus of their fanbase. A month ago it seemed like the homegrown All-Star would be playing elsewhere in 2025. However, renewed hope came by the end of December.

With Alonso’s free agent market weaker than expected it looked like the team might be able to re-sign him. And at the rate they preferred. However, earlier this month reports suggested the two sides were still at a major impasse and the Mets had shifted gears to filling other needs and looking at possible replacements for the four-time All-Star.

Earlier this week a new report from Sports Illustrated MLB insider Pat Ragazzo revealed that the team was considering a pursuit of former Detroit Tigers top prospect Spencer Torkelson. However, on Tuesday, he revealed another talented young first baseman the team is eyeing as a potential trade target.

Ryan Mountcastle stats (2024): .271 AVG, .308 OBP, .425 SLG, .733 OPS, 13 HR, 63 RBI, 54 R

Could the New York Mets target trade for Ryan Mountcastle?

“In addition to Torkelson, the Mets have also discussed a potential trade for Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle as a possible replacement option for Alonso,” Ragazzo revealed. “Mountcastle is also more of a proven big-leaguer than Torkelson… He also brings strong defense at first base, posting two Outs Above Average and eight defensive runs saved in 2024.”

Ragazzo also mentioned that the former top-five prospect in the Baltimore Orioles farm system has also played some left field. Giving manager Carlos Mendoza more flexibility with how he sets up his lineups in 2025. However, wrist, knee, and shoulder injuries limited him to less than 125 games played in the last two seasons.

Ryan Mountcastle contract: One year, $6.7 million (Arbitration)

While he doesn’t bring the same power as Alonso, he is an overall better hitter and defender than the New York Mets fan favorite. He peaked with 33 home runs and 89 RBIs in 2021.

