New NBA rumor reveals unexpected reason why Los Angeles Lakers having trouble completing Walker Kessler trade

It seems that the Los Angeles Lakers have been close on a major trade for talented Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler. But an unexpected hurdle has blocked a trade from getting done since the summer.

After some serious struggles wiped away a strong start to the 2024-25 NBA season, the Lakers have started to build some momentum to end December. Since Lebron James’ return to action, the team has won five of six. And they have returned to the top 10 of our latest NBA power rankings.

They also made an intriguing trade this week for Brooklyn Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith. It is a move the team is hoping gives them an added boost on defense and from behind the arc. However, for months they have linked to potential trades for an impact big man to pair with Anthony Davis in the front court.

On Monday, Clutch Points Lakers insider Anthony Irwin revealed some interesting information on a potential swap for Jazz center Walker Kessler. As well as what has been the major hurdle in getting a deal done since talks started in the summer.

Walker Kessler stats (2024): 10.4 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 1.6 APG, 0.5 BPG, 67% 3PT

Los Angeles Lakers nearly traded for Walker Kessler this summer

“Lakers sources say they’ve held internal conversations about Robert Williams of the Portland Trail Blazers, Nick Richards of the Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn’s Day’Ron Sharpe, and Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz,” Irwin revealed. “Speaking of Kessler, sources say the Lakers and Jazz got fairly close to a deal over the summer. But talks this year have been pretty inconsistent.

“One issue Utah has pointed to is that sending Kessler to pair with Davis would improve the Lakers front court. Not just this year, but, moving forward,” he added. “Utah holds the Lakers’ 2027 first, top-four protected pick. [Jazz President] Danny Ainge has expressed concern that Kessler would stop the Lakers from fully bottoming out as Davis ages and after LeBron James retires.”

Walker Kessler contract: Four years, $13.3 million

At one point the first-round pick from 2022 was viewed as an untouchable after a strong rookie season. However, he has not taken a step forward last season it seems like the Jazz have wavered on trading the center. He was linked to several trade rumors, including to the New York Knicks, during the summer.

