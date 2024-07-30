Los Angeles Dodgers, Padres, Yankees, and Red Sox expressing interest in trade for top pitcher on MLB market

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

We’re just hours away from Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline expiring at 6 PM ET. Teams are making last-ditch efforts to improve their rosters ahead of what they hope will be a long and successful playoff run. This includes the Los Angeles Dodgers, but they’re not alone.

Jack Flaherty still available via trade, and Los Angeles Dodgers are interested

One of the best pitchers believed to be available at the 2024 MLB trade deadline is Detroit Tigers righty Jack Flaherty. The 28-year-old is set to become a free agent at the end of the year, and if the Tigers want to capitalize on his soaring trade value, they’d be wise to accept the best offer available.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, several teams are interested in Flaherty. These include the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, New York Yankees, and Boston Red Sox. Another insider, Jon Morosi, indicates that the Padres are “increasingly likely” to add a starting pitcher before today’s deadline, and he backs up the report that San Diego is eyeing a Flaherty deal.

Considering the season Flaherty’s having, it only makes sense that he’d be generating so much interest.

Jack Flaherty’s stats this season: 7-5, 2.95 ERA, 106.2 IP, 133 SO, 0.956 WHIP

Flaherty joined the Tigers on a one-year contract after struggling following his trade to the Baltimore Orioles last season. But prior to his downturn in Baltimore, Flaherty was one of the St. Louis Cardinals’ most reliable arms, posting a 3.58 ERA across seven seasons. With numbers like that, he’d be able to help any of the contenders mentioned above.

