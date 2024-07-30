New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox discussing trade for top hitter on MLB market

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Teams looking to make moves are running out of time before today’s 6 PM ET MLB trade deadline expires. The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox have both already made roster changes, but signs suggest neither team is done quite yet.

The latest MLB trade rumors suggest the two AL East division rivals are possibly competing for the same player in trade discussions with the Los Angeles Angels.

Luis Rengifo and Taylor Ward mentioned as possible New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox trade targets

MLB trade rumors are flying ahead of today’s deadline. Now, MLB Network insider Jon Morosi is adding to the fire.

According to Morosi, the Los Angeles Angels “could move” Luis Rengifo and/or Taylor Ward today. So far, the known teams that have contacted the Angels include the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Rengifo has had three consecutive productive seasons, posting an OPS+ of 109 since 2022. An added bonus to acquiring Rengifo is that he’s also arbitration-eligible after the offseason and won’t be a free agent until 2026.

Luis Rengifo stats this season: .300/.348/.421/.769/, 6 HR, 30 RBI, 23 SB

As an infielder who’s been comfortable playing third base, shortstop, and second base, Rengifo is viewed as one of the top bats available ahead of the deadline. A 27-year-old, it’s probably best if the Angels capitalize on his soaring trade value now.

Taylor Ward’s situation is a bit different. He’s under contract until 2027. Yet, as a 30-year-old, it makes more sense to help him get to a contender now instead of waiting around to see when the Angels will be competitive again. He’s also not having nearly as strong of a season as Rengifo.

Taylor Ward stats this season: .227/.309/.401/.711, 16 HR, 51 RBI

Still, for a team searching for a right-handed hitting corner outfielder with some pop, Ward can be a helpful addition for a team competing for a playoff spot, and he’s no use to an Angels team that’s nowhere close to being a winning team.

