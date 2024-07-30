Latest New York Yankees rumors reveal All-Star bat team still fixated on trade for by 6 PM deadline

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The MLB trade deadline today at 6:00 PM EDT is the final opportunity for World Series contends to make a big move that could push them over the top. With only hours remaining, New York Yankees rumors are heating up including more buzz about a target they’ve long wanted.

New York already made one big move this summer, acquiring All-Star hitter Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the Miami Marlins. While the Yankees front office is primarily pursuing pitching right now, it appears the club is also still hoping one of its top trade targets suddenly becomes available.

New York Yankees lineup stats (ESPN): 553 runs scored (1st in MLB), .334 OBP (2nd in MLB), .438 SLG (3rd in MLB)

The Yankees lineup has been very productive this season and welcomed Giancarlo Stanton back this week. Stanton’s return paired with the arrival of Chisholm Jr. has provided a much-needed boost. With that said, New York entered MLB games today, the Yankees lineup had a .777 OPS (7th in MLB) and 14th in batting average (.247) since June 1.

So, with the MLB trade deadline imminent, New York’s front office is still keeping a close eye on one of the All-Star bats it has coveted for months.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Yankees “would love to get their hands on” Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon. He is viewed as their dream target this summer, solving their hole at third base both this season and long term.

Ryan McMahon stats (ESPN): .261/.346/.433, .780 OPS, 15 home runs, 47 RBI

It’s easy to see why McMahon would be a great fit in the Yankees lineup. He’s in his prime as a left-handed hitter, coming off three consecutive seasons with 20-plus home runs and a .740-plus OPS. More importantly, he’s under team control for three additional seasons.

However, the Rockies organization is historically opposed to a massive firesale at the MLB trade deadline. Colorado has repeatedly made it clear to the Yankees and other MLB teams that it has zero interest in trading McMahon. While a deal is extremely unlikely to happen, New York’s interest in McMahon will likely lead the team to make another run at him this winter and likely in 2025 if the Rockies continue to struggle.