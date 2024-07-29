New York Yankees could surprisingly trade All-Star pitcher

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees have already made one significant addition with the Jazz Chisholm Jr trade. They’re still shopping for more ahead of Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline. Yet, their next move could involve parting with one of their All-Star pitchers.

New York Yankees ‘definitely’ making Nestor Cortes available

Still searching for more lineup upgrades and possibly another bullpen arm, the New York Yankees could use Nestor Cortes to make another trade. According to New York Post insider Jon Heyman, the 29-year-old left-handed starting pitcher is a name that’s “definitely out there.” Heyman added that he wouldn’t be “shocked” if he’s moved by Tuesday.

Nestor Cortes is a name that’s definitely out there. Won’t be shocked if he’s moved. Haven’t confirmed Tommy Edman is a target for Cortes but NYY does like him. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 29, 2024

Cortes is still pitching well, but not nearly at the same level as his All-Star season in 2020. If he’s on the trade block, the Yankees won’t have any trouble generating interest.

Cortes’s contract pays $3.95 million this season. He’ll be eligible for arbitration this offseason before becoming a free agent ahead of the 2026 league year. The left-hander has put up four consecutive strong seasons in a row, but now it appears the Yankees are willing to move on without Cortes.

For contending teams, Cortes could be just what they’re missing. A left-handed pitcher who brings playoff experience, he could become one of the best pitchers to get traded by Tuesday’s deadline.