One of New York Yankees’ top trade targets is driving his cost up

As one of the American League powerhouses, the New York Yankees are a good bet to make a move ahead of the July 30 MLB trade deadline. There are areas to address both in the batting lineup and among the pitching staff. But the bigger need likely involves making sure it’s not just Aaron Judge and Juan Soto creating runs.

Yankees exec Brian Cashman has never been afraid to make a summer blockbuster, and this year may be no different. But not everyone is built to don Yankee pinstripes. It takes a special breed.

However, at some point, the Yankees just have to bite the bullet and find any way they can to strengthen the roster ahead of their postseason push. One area that’s become a sight for sore eyes is the leadoff spot, with Yankees hitters holding a second-worst .277 OBP heading into MLB games today.

But there’s a fairly obvious solution that may be on the trade block. Are the Yankees willing to pay the price?

Jonathan India can solve New York Yankees’ needs, but his cost is soaring

One popular trade candidate the New York Yankees could turn to is Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India. The former NL Rookie of the Year winner won’t become a free agent until after the 2026 season, but the Reds could get a lot more value trading him now.

He’d be a great fit for the Yankees, bringing his .376 OBP when batting as a leadoff hitter to New York to solve their needs. However, reaching a trade agreement may not be easy

According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, India’s trade cost has been surging as of late. Part of this is due to how badly the Yankees, plus the Seattle Mariners need capable hitters. It also doesn’t help that there aren’t a lot of other near-star-level talents who are believed to be available this summer.

Jonathan India’s stats (2024): .271/.374/.415/.789, 8 HR, 40 RBI, SB

If Cincinnati is open to a trade, doing so now may be the best time. He’s in the midst of his best season since his rookie year, and he’s showing no signs of slowing down any time soon. If the Yankees are serious about injecting another talented bat to their lineup, they may not find a better option than India.

