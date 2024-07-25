MLB insider reveals expected timeline for Jazz Chisholm trade

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

MLB is just days away from their July 30 trade deadline, and there’s still a lot of uncertainty surrounding which teams will be buyers and sellers. The same goes for whether All-Stars like Miami Marlins standout Jazz Chisholm Jr. will be traded.

However, there may be less mystery surrounding Chisolm’s situation as the Marlins continue nosediving ahead of the trade deadline. Miami enters MLB games today, sitting 27 games behind the NL East leaders, and the Wild Card outlook isn’t any better, with a 16-game deficit. The Marlins are definite sellers. It’s just a matter of who and when. But now we have more clarity regarding Chisholm’s situation in South Beach.

Miami Marlins remaining patient with Jazz Chisholm trade

Jazz Chisholm won’t be a free agent until 2027, so there’s no real urgency to find a trade partner for the one-time All-Star. Yet, chances are the Miami Marlins would receive stronger offers now, than they would when he’s viewed as a short-term rental set for free agency.

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and Katie Woo, Jazz Chisholm’s trade market is limited to just “three to four teams.” Reaching a trade agreement could take a while, with the Marlins being extremely patient, waiting for the best offer to emerge at the last minute.

“There has been concern from some teams regarding Chisholm’s makeup and durability. But with so few hitters available on the market, the Marlins still intend to trade Chisholm, though the organization believes it will likely come down to the final day. There is virtually no question that Miami will be one of baseball’s biggest sellers. But they’re also prepared to be the most patient.”

Chisholm, as Marlins fans know, can be a very valuable asset for any team in need of a player capable of playing second base, shortstop, or in center field. This should make him an enticing roster upgrade for several contending teams, even if reports suggest only a handful of organizations are interested.

Jazz Chisholm stats (2024): .251/.325/.412/.736, 13 HR, 47 RBI, 21 SB

While Chisholm isn’t in the midst of his strongest season, he’s still providing plenty of pop while being a speed threat on the basepaths. He’s also just 26, meaning his best baseball may be yet to come.

