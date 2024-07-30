MLB trade rumors reveal 6 teams eyeing Blake Snell trade, including Yankees and Padres

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants made MLB news this offseason by signing Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell before Opening Day. Months later, Snell’s name has popped up in MLB trade rumors with some of the same clubs that wanted to sign him now after him this summer.

Snell, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, signed a two-year deal worth $62 million with San Francisco in March. He opted for the contract that offered him more control, with a 2025 player option, after negotiations during the winter with the New York Yankees and San Diego Padres went poorly.

Blake Snell stats (FanGraphs): 5.10 ERA, 11.52 K/9, 3.97 BB/9, 30% K-rate, .221 batting average allowed, 1.28 WHIP in 47.2 innings pitched

Unfortunately for Snell and the Giants, the 2024 season has largely been a disaster. He missed spring training and has spent two stints on the injured list. Despite all the issues, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that the Padres, Yankees and Chicago Cubs are among the six teams that have expressed interest in Snell ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

The numbers for Snell entering MLB games today are rough, but he’s been much better since coming off the injured list for the second time. Across four starts in July, Snell recorded a 0.75 ERA and held opponents to a .104 batting average allowed with a 0.63 WHIP and a stellar 35.7 percent strikeout rate. He’s also coming off a 15-strikeout performance against the Colorado Rockies.

It’s come at the perfect time, with interest in Snell ramping up now that he appears to be in Cy Young form. However, the trade remains complicated by his contract. He’s owed just over $10 million for the remainder of the season and holds a $38.5 million player option for next season.

Blake Snell contract (Spotrac): $23.5 million salary in 2024, $38.5 million player option for 2025

If he decides to exercise the opt-out, saving a team from spending $38.5 million next year, they would then be at risk of losing him to MLB free agency. It provides enough incentive for teams to not offer their top prospects, but San Francisco rightfully wants him valued like a Cy Young candidate.

While a deal seemingly became more likely after San Francisco traded Jorge Soler, a financially motivated decision, a Snell trade coming together in the next few hours would require a lot to go right. With all of the factors in play, it’s doubtful Snell is pitching for another club this season.