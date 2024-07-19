The top 10 rookie seasons in Las Vegas Raiders history, including Bo Jackson and Charles Woodson

Credit: Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY Sports

The Raiders franchise, whether in Las Vegas, Oakland or Los Angeles, boasts a rich history brimming with iconic players and unforgettable moments. Many Raiders rookies have burst onto the scene with immediate impact throughout the years, laying the groundwork for successful careers. From standout defensive stars to dynamic offensive talents, these first-year players have made lasting impressions on the team. Join us as we highlight the top 10 rookie seasons in Raiders history — honoring those who left a significant mark early on and paved the way for their future achievements.

10. Rolando McClain (2010)

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Rolando McClain, selected as the eighth overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, immediately made a significant difference to the Raiders' defense. As a middle linebacker, McClain recorded 85 tackles and chipped in with five pass deflections, a forced fumble and an interception. His knack for anticipating plays and making key stops was vital in strengthening the Raiders linebacker unit.

9. Charles Woodson (1998)

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Woodson, who was selected as the fourth overall pick in 1998, wasted no time proving his worth. As a cornerback, he made a significant impact by notching five interceptions, including one he ran back for a touchdown. His remarkable talent for shutting down rival receivers secured him the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year accolade. It paved the way for a legendary career and induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

8. Khalil Mack (2014)

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In 2014, Khalil Mack, chosen as the fifth pick overall, quickly made his presence known. The adaptable linebacker recorded 75 tackles and four sacks, highlighting his uncanny ability to rush the passer and perform against the run. His impressive performance during his first year set the stage for his future success in the league, eventually leading to him receiving numerous All-Pro honors.

7. Marcus Allen (1982)

Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Allen, who the Los Angeles Raiders drafted 10th overall in 1982, had an outstanding rookie year in the NFL. He rushed for 697 yards and scored 11 touchdowns during a shortened nine-game season due to a strike. Allen showcased his versatility by adding 401 receiving yards to his impressive stats. As a result of his stellar performance, he was honored with the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year accolade.

6. Tim Brown (1988)

Credit: Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports

1988 Heisman Trophy Winner Tim Brown quickly left his mark on the field as a wide receiver and return specialist. During the 1988 season, Brown racked up 725 yards in receptions and 697 yards in returns, including two touchdowns. His ability to make big plays secured him a spot in the Pro Bowl and paved the way for an impressive career that spanned 17 years.

5. Fred Biletnikoff (1965)

Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Fred Biletnikoff's first year in the NFL in 1965 highlighted route-running magic and seemingly the ability to catch anything thrown his way. During that season, he reeled in 40 passes for 876 yards and found the end zone for five touchdowns. This remarkable start to his career foreshadowed his future success, ultimately establishing him as a legendary figure in the history of the Raiders franchise and a Pro Football Hall of Famer.

4. Napoleon Kaufman (1995)

Credit: Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY Sports

Napoleon Kaufman, picked 18th overall in 1995, had a remarkable debut season as a running back for the Raiders. He ran for 874 yards with four touchdowns, establishing himself as a key player in the Raiders attack that season. With his dynamic speed and agility, Kaufman posed a consistent challenge on the field, laying the foundation for a successful tenure with the Raiders.

3. Derek Carr (2014)

Credit: Michael Longo/For USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

Derek Carr, drafted in the second round in 2014, assumed the role of starting quarterback right from the start. Carr passed for 3,270 yards and 21 touchdowns, establishing new franchise records for rookie passing yards and touchdowns. His ability to lead and stay composed in challenging situations set the stage for his nine-year career in the Silver and Black.

2. Josh Jacobs (2019)

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Jacobs, the Oakland Raiders' 24th overall pick in 2019, delivered a stellar rookie campaign as a running back. Jacobs rushed for 1,150 yards and seven touchdowns, breaking the franchise record for rushing yards by a rookie. His power, vision, and agility made him a cornerstone of the Raiders' offense.

1. Bo Jackson (1987)

