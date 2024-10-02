5 NFL teams on upset alert in Week 5, including Atlanta Falcons

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Week 5 of the NFL season kicks off this Thursday with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing off against the Atlanta Falcons. Other games for this week include the New York Jets taking on the Minnesota Vikings in London, and an AFC showdown between the Buffalo Bills and the Houston Texans. But, which teams are on upset alert in Week 5? Let’s take a look. Related: NFL Week 5 predictions: Projecting every game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers upset Atlanta Falcons

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Both the Falcons and Bucs won last week. Atlanta is coming off a huge 26-24 win against their fellow NFC South rival New Orleans Saints. The Bucs dominated the Eagles, 33-16. This week, the Falcons are favored by 1.5 against Tampa, but we have Atlanta on upset alert. Why the Week 5 upset? Tampa Bay has a really good chance to pull off the upset because of the consistently good play of quarterback Baker Mayfield. Through four games, Mayfield has thrown eight touchdowns to only two interceptions, and averages 246 yards a game. For Atlanta, they are still trying to find a rhythm with Kirk Cousins, who has four touchdowns and four interceptions through the first four games. Related: 2024 NFL QB Rankings

Cincinnati Bengals upset Baltimore Ravens

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Both the Ravens and Bengals are coming off victories. Baltimore blew out the Bills on Sunday night, 35-10. Meanwhile, the Bengals picked up their first win of the season against the Carolina Panthers, 34-24. This Sunday, the Ravens are favored over the Bengals by 2.5, but we have the Ravens on upset alert. Why the Week 5 upset? The Ravens are prone to giving up big plays in the passing game. They’ve allowed the 30th-most passing yards per game (282). Look for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to air it out this week and put up big numbers against a struggling Baltimore secondary. Related: 1 bold prediction for every game in Week 5

New Orleans Saints upset Kansas City Chiefs

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Chiefs are coming off a gutsy 17-10 win over division rival Los Angeles Chargers. New Orleans is coming off a disappointing 26-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. The Chiefs are 5.5-point favorites against the Saints. However, we have Kansas City on upset alert. Why the Week 5 upset?



The Chiefs will need to adjust quickly after losing wide receiver Rashee Rice to injury in Week 4. Xavier Worthy is next in line but other than him, who else on the Chiefs’ offense can step up? Related: Kansas City Chiefs eyeing blockbuster deal

Indianapolis Colts upset Jacksonville Jaguars

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Jaguars are the only winless team remaining in the NFL at 0-4, after losing 24-20 to the Houston Texans. The Indianapolis Colts beat the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, 27-24. However, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor suffered a high ankle sprain and his status for this Sunday is questionable. Despite not winning a game yet this season, Jacksonville is a 2.5-point favorite. Because of that, we once again have the Jags on upset alert. Why the Week 5 upset? The Jags are just not a very good team — plain and simple. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has not played well all season. Head coach Doug Pederson is on the hot seat and is on the verge of losing his locker room if he hasn’t already. The team’s chemistry seems to be crumbling. It is only a matter of time before a coaching change happens. Related: Is Doug Pederson on the hot seat in Jacksonville?

Cleveland Browns upset Washington Commanders

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images