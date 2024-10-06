NFL injury report Week 5: Latest NFL injury news on Anthony Richardson, Jonathan Taylor and more

Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

NFL Week 5 has arrived with Sunday's game kicking off early thanks to the NFL International Series in London between the New York Jets vs Minnesota Vikings. With an early kickoff and plenty of NFL injury news coming in over the last few hours, it's time for the final NFL injury report Week 5. Let's dive in.

Anthony Richardson, QB, Indianapolis Colts – Hip

After suffering a hip injury in Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson popped up on the NFL injury report this week as questionable. However, the issue didn't improve the way the Colts' medical staff hoped for and Richardson is not expected to play on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Joe Flacco draws the start. Status: Doubtful

Aaron Rodgers, QB, New York Jets – Knee

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a minor knee injury, which led to a little bit of doubt about his status for Week 5. However, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Rodgers is good to go for Sunday morning's game in London against the Minnesota Vikings. He is not a recommended fantasy option against a very good Vikings defense. Status: Will Play

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts – Ankle

It wouldn't be football season if Jonathan Taylor wasn't on the NFL injury report with an ankle issue. The Indianapolis Colts running back suffered the injury in Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers and he didn't log a single practice heading into Week 5. The Colts ruled him OUT for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Trey Sermon will draw the start, but this is a committee backfield. Of note, the Jaguars defense is allowing the 10th-fewest rush ypg (107.3) this season. Status: OUT

Brian Robinson Jr, RB, Washington Commanders – Knee

On the initial NFL injury report Week 5, the Washington Commanders had running back Brian Robinson Jr. as a game-time decision due to a knee issue. Fortunately for Jayden Daniels and Co., per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Robinson will play on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. Robinson Jr is an RB2 against a Browns defense allowing 145.5 rushing yards per game this season.

Zamir White, RB, Las Vegas Raiders – Groin

The already short-handed Las Vegas Raiders, who will not have Davante Adams (ankle) for Week 5, will also be without running back Zamir White. The Raiders' starter entering the regular season, White has ceded more touches to Alexander Mattison. Coming off a 50-yard performance, Matitson is only a FLEX play against the Denver Broncos. Status: OUT

Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins – Chest

After last playing in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars – 9 yards on 5 carries – Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Moster will be active for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. This projects to be one of the lowest-scoring games in NFL Week 5 and Miami will likely ease Mostert back into the fold. Mostert isn’t a fantasy starter right now, but his return does hurt the value of De’Von Achane. Neither are compelling starters behind a bad Dolphins offensive line that faces a Patriots defense that allows less than 100 rushing yards per game to opponents. Status: Will Play

Joe Mixon, RB, Houston Texans – Knee

Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon suffered an ankle injury in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears. Now, a centerpiece of the Texans' offense is OUT for the third consecutive game. Houston is also listing backup running back Dameon Pierce (hamstring) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. Cam Akers will receive a majority of the touches and while the Bills defense allows the third-most rushing yards per game (156.5), Akers is nothing more than a FLEX option. Status: OUT

Devin Singletary, RB, New York Giants – Groin

New York Giants running back Devin Singletary popped up on the NFL injury report for Week 5 with a groin injury. He missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday, though, he got in a limited session on Friday. However, the Giants’ starting running back is unlikely to play today against the Seattle Seahawks. It’s an opportunity for rookie Tyrone Tracy Jr. to receive more work against a league-average Seahawks run defense. Status: Not Likely to Play

Malik Nabers, WR, New York Giants – Concussion

After suffering a concussion last week, New York Giants wid receiver Malik Nabers was unable to clear the NFL's concussion protocol in time for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks. While it should only be a short-term absence, it's a devastating blow for this Giants offense. There's no one on New York worth starting from a fantasy perspective. Status: OUT

Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders – Hamstring

NFL injury news this weekend made it pretty clear that Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is dealing with a hamstring strain, one that would typically sideline him for 1-3 weeks. He’s already been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos and based on NFL trade rumors, we might’ve seen the last of Adams in a Raiders uniform. Status: OUT

Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers – Suspension & Ankle

The Green Bay Packers will be without two of their best wide receivers for Week 6, but for very different reasons. Christian Watson suffered an ankle injury last week against the Minnesota Vikings. While it's not as serious as initially feared, Watson is not expected to play in Week 5. Meanwhile, Romeo Doubs was suspended by the Packers for Sunday's game after he skipped two practices because he was disgruntled with his role. With both pass-catchers out, Jayden Reed is near WR1 territory against a leaky Los Angeles Rams secondary. Status: OUT

David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns – Ankle

After missing multiple games with an ankle injury, Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku is expected to play on Sunday against the Washington Commanders. However, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Njoku will be on a snap count. He is not a recommended fantasy option for Week 5. Status: Active, Limited Snaps

Taysom Hill, TE, New Orleans Saints – Ribs

The NFL injury news leading into Week 5 isn't great for tight ends. Not only is Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram out for Week 5, but New Orleans Saints' Swiss Army knife Taysom Hill has been ruled inactive for Sunday's game. It's a blow for the Saints offense ahead of a Monday Night Football matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Status: OUT

Trey McBride, TE, Arizona Cardinals – Ribs

