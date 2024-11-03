NFL injury report Week 9: Latest NFL injury news Jordan Love, Puka Nacua, Tee Higgins and more

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The NFL injury report Week 9 is released on Friday, with teams providing some clarity on whether or not top players will be available days out from kickoff. It’s not until Saturday night and Sunday morning that the NFL injury news floods in, providing final updates on the statuses of players before games begin. Just hours out from kickoff, here’s the final NFL injury news for Week 9 that you need to know.

Drake Maye, QB, New England Patriots – Concussion

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye left this past game with a concussion, forcing him into the league’s concussion protocol. The Patriots were optimistic about his Week 9 status and the NFL injury news on Saturday was very good. Maye cleared the concussion protocol and will start against the Tennessee Titans. While Maye isn’t a recommended fantasy option, his presence makes Hunter Hnery a top-10 fantasy tight end on Sunday. INJURY STATUS: Will Start Related: Week 9 fantasy rankings

Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers – Groin

Credit: Dan Powers / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After exiting last week’s game with a groin injury, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love was uncertain to play on Sunday against the Detroit Lions. The Packers listed him as questionable on the NFL injury report for Week 9, but Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that Love is expected to start on Sunday afternoon against the Lions. Consider him a risky QB1, but his presence boosts the fantasy value of Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs. INJURY STATUS: Will Start Related: Week 9 fantasy QB rankings, evaluating stats and matchups

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens – Knee/Back

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Fantasy managers were likely concerned when Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson popped up on the NFL injury report with a knee injury then missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday. However, it was all a precaution. Jackson announced that he will start on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. Facing one of the best defenses in the NFL, Jackson’s ceiling is lowered but he is always a must-start in fantasy football. INJURY STATUS: Will Start

Bucky Irving, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Toe

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The NFL injury news wasn’t positive for Bucky Irving this week, with head coach Todd Bowles announcing Irving’s toe injury might linger all season. Playing on Monday Night Football, Irving is questionable to suit up. However, he was also questionable in Week 8. While Irving is probably going to suit up, he is not a recommended fantasy starter against a top-3 Chiefs run defense. INJURY STATUS: Uncertain, but Likely to Play Related: Week 9 fantasy RB rankings, evaluating NFL stats and matchups

Tony Pollard, RB, Tennessee Titans – Foot

Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Things looked very bleak for Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard suiting up on Sunday. Listed as questionable on the Week 9 NFL injury report, he didn’t practice all week due to a foot injury. However, per Easton Freeze of A to Z Sports, there’s optimism that Pollard will be able to suit up against the New England Patriots. If he plays, Pollard is a high-end fantasy starter against a bad Patriots run defense. On Sunday morning, Adam Schefter reported that Pollard is expected to play. INJURY STATUS: Likely to Play

Tyrone Tracy Jr, RB, New York Giants – Concussion

Credit: Kevin Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the best fantasy rookie running backs. this season, Tyrone Tracy Jr. entered the league’s concussion protocol ahead of a Week 9 matchup against the Washington Commanders. Thankfully, he cleared the concussion protocol and will play on Sunday afternoon. Fantasy managers can consider Tracy a high-end RB2 against a bottom-10 Commanders run defense. INJURY STATUS: Will Play Related: NFL power rankings

Josh Jacobs, RB, Green Bay Packers – Ankle

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs popped up on the Week 9 NFL injury report due to an ankle injury he played through against the Jacksonville Jaguars. While he did miss multiple practices this week, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Jacobs is expected to play against the Detroit Lions. Consider Jacobs a high-end RB2. INJURY STATUS: Expected to Play Also Read: Week 11 college football rankings

Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars – Hamstring and Ankle

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After missing time with a hamstring strain, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne is expected to play on Sunday. Jacksonville will also have running back Tank Bigsby (ankle) expected to play in Week 9. Of note, this could be a bit of a showcase game for Etienne as he’s floating in NFL trade rumors with Bigsby emerging as the Jaguars best running back this season. INJURY STATUS: Expected to Play Also Read: Heisman Watch 2024

Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams – Knee

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Puka Nacua suddenly popped up on the NFL injury report Week 9 after suffering a knee injury in practice. It raised significant concerns for a player with a history of knee issues including one that already landed him on IR once this season. Thankfully, per Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Los Angeles Rams expect Nacua to play in Sunday’s critical game against the Seattle Seahawks. INJURY STATUS: Expected to Play

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Kansas City Chiefs – Hamstring

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

A key part of the Kansas City Chiefs offense following injuries to Rashee Rice and Marquise Brown, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will not play on Monday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With Smith-Schusted sidelined by the hamstring injury, DeAndre Hopkins should play 30-plus snaps and see a higher share of targets in a good matchup. INJURY STATUS: OUT Related: Best NFL dynasties, including the Kansas City Chiefs

Adam Thielen, WR, Carolina Panthers – Hamstring

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Days after trading Diontae Johnson to the Baltimore Ravens for a late-round pick swap, the Carolina Panthers receiving corps will somehow be even worse on Sunday. Adam Thielen is inactive for Sunday’s game due to a lingering hamstring strain. Outside of running back Chuba Hubbard, there isn’t anyone on this Panthers roster worth touching from a fantasy perspective. INJURY STATUS: OUT Related: 2025 NFL Draft order

DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks – Knee

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

When the Seattle Seahawks first announced wide receiver D.K. Metcalf suffered a Grade 1 MCL sprain, the hope was that he would only miss one game and return in Week 9. However, on the team’s final NFL injury report, Metcalf was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. This is a precaution for Seattle as it has a Week 10 bye. Metcalf will have two weeks of rest then return in Week 11 and that should hopefully be without any limitations. INJURY STATUS: OUT Related: Highest paid NFL players

Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals – Quad

Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tee Higgins injured his quadriceps before Week 8 during a practice session on Friday that already cost him one game. It kept him on the NFL injury report this week, with the Cincinnati Bengals listing him as doubtful. Unfortunately, Higgins is not expected to play against the Las Vegas Raiders. With Higgins likely inactive, tight end Mike Gesicki becomes a fantasy streaming option for Week 9. INJURY STATUS: Unlikely to Play

Brian Thomas Jr, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars – Chest

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After suffering a chest injury against the Green Bay Packers, the Jacksonville Jaguars listed wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. as questionable for Sunday’s game. Fortunately, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Thomas Jr. is expected to play today. He could see even more targets with Gabe Davis (shoulder) unlikely to suit up. INJURY STATUS: Expected to Play Related: Week 9 fantasy TE rankings, evaluating stats and matchups

Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles – Hamstring

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images