10 questions facing New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers heading into World Series

This upcoming World Series between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers is rife with storylines. It’s the 12th time these two franchises will face each other for the championship. They first met each other in the 1941 World Series, and the last time they played one another in October was 1981. It’s also the first World Series appearance for both Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge — the two best players in MLB today. This championship will help define their legacy. With Game 1 taking place Friday, we take a look at ten questions surrounding the Yankees and Dodgers as they look to close out their seasons as champions.

Will Aaron Judge’s postseason woes continue in World Series?

Aaron Judge's bat showed some life in the Yankees' ALCS win over the Cleveland Guardians, as the All-Star slugger did hit two home runs. Overall, though, he went 3-for-18 in the series with eight strikeouts, and slashed .167/.261/.500. This followed a 2-for-13 performance against the Kansas City Royals in the ALDS. However, Judge has hit the Dodgers well this season. In three games, Judge went 7-for-11, with three home runs and two doubles, with an exceptional 2.351 OPS. Judge hasn't been his MVP self in the first two series, but if he continues to hit like that against L.A., the Yankees will capture their first World Series championship since 2009.

Can Giancarlo Stanton keep up the hot bat?

Giancarlo Stanton has been a terror at the plate this postseason, going 10-for-34, with five home runs. He took home the ALCS MVP by hitting four home runs against the Cleveland Guardians — his only hits of the series! Stanton helped carry the offense, and the Yankees will surely need his bat against a depleted Dodgers rotation and tired bullpen. It hasn't been the easiest seven seasons for Stanton in New York, but if he helps New York win a World Series, he will live on in playoff lore thanks to his heroics.

Can Gerrit Cole carry New York Yankees’ pitching staff to championship?

It's been an up-and-down postseason for Gerrit Cole. In three games, the 2023 AL Cy Young Award winner has had one dominant start, going seven innings and giving up only one run in the Yankees' ALDS-clinching Game 4 win over the Kansas Royals. However, in his other two starts, Cole went 9 1/3 innings, giving up 13 hits and five earned runs, while walking six. The Yankees have a definite rotation edge over the Dodgers, but if that's to maintain, Cole needs to start pitching like a true No. 1 ace.

How will New York Yankees’ bullpen hold up in World Series?

The Yankees' bullpen has stepped up this postseason with a 2.97 ERA in the ALDS and ALCS. They've thrown 38 1/3 innings, giving up 11 earned runs in nine games. The bullpen, though, did falter in Games 3 and 4 of the ALCS, allowing nine earned runs and giving up a walk-off home run to the Guardians. The Yanks will be getting back lefty Nestor Cortes for the World Series and he will most likely come out of the bullpen. This Dodgers team is the best offense they have taken on these playoffs, so the bullpen will need to immediately put out fires before letting games get away.

Will these be Juan Soto’s last games as a New York Yankee?

Even though the Yankees are completely focused on winning the franchise's 28th World Series, the elephant in the room is if this is the last time Juan Soto will wear Yankee pinstripes. Soto, a free agent after the season, had a spectacular 2024 in the Bronx, and even hit the go-ahead three-run home run against the Guardians in the top of the 10th inning in Game 5 to send New York to the World Series. If owner Hal Steinbrenner and general manager Brian Cashman aren't able to bring Soto back, they might as well flee the country because Yankees fans will never want to see them again.

How will Shohei Ohtani fare in first World Series?

It's officially Sho-time in the World Series. On the field, things couldn't have gone better for Ohtani's first season in Dodgers' blue. He became the first player ever to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in MLB history, he made the playoffs for the very first time, and now, the greatest player on the planet is making his World Series debut. Ohtani has slashed .286/.548/.636 in the postseason, with three home runs, 10 RBI, and 12 runs scored. Surprisingly, he has yet to steal a base. Ohtani will have all the pressure of the world on him. How will he respond? It will be fun to see.

How healthy will Freddie Freeman be?

Freddie Freeman hasn't been able to be himself since suffering a serious ankle sprain near the end of the regular season. His injury usually takes four-to-six weeks to heal, but the All-Star first baseman was determined to contribute in the playoffs. Freeman does have seven hits in 32 at-bats, but missed three games these playoffs, including Games 5 and 6 against the New York Mets. With Game 1 Friday, Freeman will have a week's worth of rest on his ankle. He won't be 100% for the World Series, but if he can be at least 70%, the Dodgers will take it.

Can Tommy Edman still help carry the Los Angeles Dodgers’ offense?

Of all the star power the Dodgers have with Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman, it was Tommy Edman who helped carry the offense on his way to capturing the NLCS MVP. Edman missed most of the season with wrist and ankle injuries and didn't make his 2024 debut until Aug. 19, three weeks after the Dodger acquired him from the St. Louis Cardinals. It's safe to say that trade worked out. Edman slashed .407/.393/.630, with 11 hits and 11 RBI in the NLCS against the Mets. If they get this type of production from Edman in the playoffs, the World Series championship will be coming back to Los Angeles.

Will Los Angeles Dodgers’ rotation make any impact?

The Dodgers have been down to three starting pitchers during the 2024 postseason: Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Walker Buehler, and Jack Flaherty. And it's been a slog for all three. Yamamoto has a 5.11 ERA, Buehler is at a 6.00 ERA, and Flaherty is a whopping 7.04 ERA. They've also only pitched 36 2/3 out of 97 innings total throughout the playoffs. The Dodgers are going to need something from their starters. If not, the offense is going to need to put up 10 runs a game for L.A. to have a shot at winning the World Series.

Does the Los Angeles Dodgers’ bullpen have anything left?

