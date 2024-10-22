New York Yankees ALCS MVP Giancarlo Stanton reportedly has a half million reasons to win World Series MVP too

A new report claims that New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton has a significant financial incentive to also win the World Series MVP this month.

The Yankees are just days away from kicking off their World Series matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The team has overcome some ups and downs during the season to get on the doorstep of bringing an 18th MLB championship to New York.

Without a doubt, top stars Juan Soto and Aaron Judge played a massive role in the team’s magical journey. However, it is debatable if they reach the World Series without the outstanding performance of Giancarlo Stanton during the playoffs. The 15-year veteran has come up huge for them in October as he’s smashed five home runs and knocked in 11.

That is why it was no surprise that he was awarded the ALCS MVP award after the team’s Game 5 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday. It seems he also banked a nice bonus for that honor and could land even more if he does the same against the Dodgers in the World Series.

Giancarlo Stanton stats (2024 Playoffs): .294 AVG, .385 OBP, .794 SLG, 5 HR, 11 RBI, 6 R

New York Yankees will pay Giancarlo Stanton $500,000 if he wins World Series MVP

On Monday, Forbes revealed that Stanton’s contract calls for bonuses if he achieves certain unique goals during the season. One of them is to win the league championship series MVP. That earned him an extra $250,000 over the weekend. That is actually $150,000 more than he would get if he won the American League MVP.

However, the report notes that he can win a whopping $500,000 if he is able to continue his hot play and win the World Series MVP Award. He is sure to have serious competition from Judge and Soto for this year’s WS MVP. But if he can achieve that honor the New York Yankees will pay Stanton $750,000 in bonuses this month.

Giancarlo Stanton earned $32 million in 2024.

