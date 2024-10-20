New report reveals New York Yankees playoff star has become secret ‘second captain’ to Aaron Judge during World Series run

While many New York Yankees fans would have loved to see Giancarlo Stanton traded before the season, the veteran slugger has played a massive secret role in their run to the 2024 World Series.

On Saturday night, the Yankees achieved step one in their ultimate goal for this season. After earning the best record in the AL this season and bouncing the Kansas City Royals from the postseason in the Divisional Series, they punched their ticket to the World Series with a 5-2 Game 5 win over the Cleveland Guardians.

Undoubtedly, impending free agent and superstar Juan Soto will get much credit for beating the Guardians. He has had a strong playoff run and hit a monster three-run homer in the eighth that put the nail in the Cleveland coffin. However, the Yankees likely don’t get to this point without the outstanding postseason playoff of 15-year veteran Giancarlo Stanton.

Despite his struggles in the regular season over the last bunch of years, he has always been good in the playoffs. And he’s added to that legacy in 2024. The 34-year-old has a slashline of 294/.385/.794/1.179 with five home runs and 11 RBIs in this year’s playoffs. Including home runs in Games 3, 4 and 5 of the ALCS.

However, it seems the divisive player with a long history of injury woes has played an even bigger role in the New York Yankees World Series run than fans may realize.

Giancarlo Stanton stats (2024 Playoffs): .294 AVG, .385 OBP, .794 SLG, 5 HR, 11 RBI, 6 R

Giancarlo Stanton has reportedly evolved into unofficial second New York Yankees captain

“For seven years, Stanton has been a quiet, steady pillar of the Yankees’ clubhouse. Of course, nobody questions the leadership of Aaron Judge, who became the 16th official captain in team history last season. And Gerrit Cole has for years been the de facto leader of the pitching staff,” The Athletic reported before Game 5.

“… Inside the Yankees clubhouse, teammates say there’s a side of Stanton that’s selfless, obsessed with winning, and leads by example, though he’ll speak up when it’s time.”

The report reveals that Stanton has also been working hard to keep Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s confidence up during his struggles in the playoffs. But the most impressive piece of evidence on the DH’s little-known role came from outfielder Alex Verdugo.

“He’s our second captain,” Verdugo told The Athletic.

Game 1 of the 2024 World Series takes place on Friday, October 25.

