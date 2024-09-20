New York Jets lay smackdown on New England Patriots: Here are 5 winners and losers from Thursday Night Football

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Jets dominated the New England Patriots on both sides of the ball in their 24-3 win on Thursday Night Football. Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers looked great, the Jets' defense stopped the Patriots all night, and Jets fans actually had something to cheer about. Coming out of the Jets' blowout win over the Pats, we take a look at the biggest winners and losers of the night.

Winner: Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets quarterback

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

It looked like vintage Aaron Rodgers on Thursday night. Jets fans even serenaded the future Hall of Fame quarterback with "AARON RODGERS" chants because he was playing so well. The veteran QB was moving well in and out of the pocket all night, seemingly finding open receivers against the Patriots' secondary. He spread the ball around to eight different receivers, including to former Green Bay Packers teammate Allen Lazard, who had three receptions and a touchdown. Rodgers finished the night with 281 passing yards, two touchdowns, and a 118.9 quarterback rating.

Loser: New England Patriots’ offense and defense

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

I'm doubling up on both the Pats' offense and defense here. Neither had anything going all night. The Patriots' offense had to play from behind early, causing them to move away from running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who only had 24 yards on six carries. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett didn't fare much better. He was sacked four times and only threw for 98 yards. On the defensive side of the ball, the Pats couldn't get a stop all night. The Jets' offense was moving the ball at will, generating 400 total yards and three touchdowns. The Patriots' defense only sacked Rodgers twice, hardly pressured him, didn't force a turnover, and missed 13 total tackles. Insert "Not great, Bob" GIF.

Winner: New York Jets defense

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The Jets' defense showed Thursday night why they rank fifth in Sportsnaut's defensive rankings. The Jets stopped the Patriots through the air, stopped them on the ground, and held them to only 139 total yards. Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett was constantly pressured throughout the night, getting sacked four times, with Will McDonald leading the way with 1.5 sacks. They also held running back Rhamondre Stevenson in check to just 24 yards rushing and forced a fumble.

Loser: Rhamondre Stevenson fantasy owners

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Not only was it a rough game for New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson, but it was also a bad night for his fantasy owners. Stevenson recorded 24 yards rushing and fumbled once. On Yahoo Fantasy, Stevenson accrued a paltry 0.30 points. It's not the start fantasy owners want for Week 3.

Winner: New York Jets fans

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK