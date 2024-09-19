New York Jets could be close to trading Pro Bowl player

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Now that Aaron Rodgers has returned to health, the New York Jets’ path to contention is wide open. But after Jermaine Johnson suffered a torn Achilles, the Jets suddenly need another pass-rusher. The ironic part about all of this is the fact that the Jets already have another capable sack artist sitting on their roster.

New York Jets expected to reach Haason Reddick resolution soon

During the offseason, when two-time Pro Bowl pass rusher wanted a trade from the New York Jets, the Philadelphia Eagles stepped up and offered a conditional 2026 third-round pick for the 29-year-old.

But Reddick, who’s in the final year of his contract, wants a raise and an extension. So far, he’s refused to even show up for team activities and has refused to practice until he receives a contract adjustment.

Yet, the Jets prefer to see Reddick play first and will re-evaluate his future worth after assessing his impact with the team. However, Reddick has no plans to take the field until his salary is increased.

Would Jermaine Johnson’s season-ending injury change the situation between Reddick and the Jets? That could be exactly what takes place over the next week or two.

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, there could be some movement regarding Reddick in the very near future.

“Keep an eye out this weekend and early next week for potential movement on the Haason Reddick front with the Jets. Reddick still hasn’t reported as he waits for them to extend his contract, and both sides have been firmly dug in — Reddick insisting he won’t show up without a new deal and the Jets insisting they won’t negotiate until he shows up. But the season-ending injury to edge rusher Jermaine Johnson has left New York even thinner at that key position, and the team knows it.” ESPN’s Dan Graziano on Haason Reddick

The Jets play tonight against the New England Patriots. They won’t have Johnson in the lineup for the first time this season. Perhaps having a sudden lack of depth is exactly what’s needed to move the needle during contract negotiations with Reddick.

