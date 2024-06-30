10 Los Angeles Lakers free agency targets to spend MLE

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

According to Bleacher Report NBA insider Chris Haynes, LeBron James is considering taking enough of a pay cut to allow the Los Angeles Lakers to spend their full mid-level exception (MLE) in NBA free agency this summer. If so, the Lakers can allocate up to $12.9 million in annual salary to a free agent who wants to come play with LeBron and Anthony Davis. Let’s look at some potential Lakers free agency targets.

Buddy Hield

Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

The Lakers have needed more shooters for several years, but then again, who doesn't? Yet, Buddy Hield's among the best in the business. After all, not many players have a career 3PT rate of 40% as Hield does. After starting just under half of his games last season, Hield likely wouldn't have an issue filling a bench role in LA either.

Jonas Valanciunas

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Likely one of the top targets on the Lakers' free agency wish list, Jonas Valanciunas can fill several needs in LA. Not only would he add more size, Valanciunas can be counted on to clean the glass, as he averages 9.5 rebounds per game in his career. Plus he's even capable of shooting from distance, helping the Lakers space the floor, even if they have an extremely large frontcourt filled with LeBron, AD, and Valanciunas.

Gordon Hayward

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

No longer the All-Star caliber player he once was, Gordon Hayward is a high-IQ scorer who moves well off the ball and offers a career 37% 3PT shooter. In fact, last year he shot 41.1% from distance, fitting exactly into the Lakers' needs. And he likely fits right into the budget being that he's no longer expected to fill a starting role no matter where he signs.

Gary Trent Jr.

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Another high-level role player, Gary Trent Jr.'s best asset his his shooting ability, where he holds a career 3PT rate of 38.6%. That kind of accuracy plays anywhere, but especially in LA where they need more spacing around LeBron and AD. Yet, Trent also adds some sneaky defensive ability, as he averages 1.2 SPG in his career. He may be out of the Lakers' price range, but if not, Trent should be a top target.

Luke Kennard

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Perhaps you've noticed a theme by now, but the Lakers need perimeter scorers, and with a career 43.9% accuracy rate from distance, Luke Kennard is among the best 3-point shooters in the NBA. The Lakers won't find many better fits than a shooter like Kennard. Since he only made it through 59 games last season, the Lakers shouldn't have any trouble getting him for less than the MLE.

Doug McDermott

Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Doug McDermott, otherwise known as Dougie McBuckets, probably won't take up the full MLE as he just played 18 games last season. Yet, he can bring a lethal scorer off the bench to Los Angeles. Holding steady with a career 41% 3-point rate, McDermott seems exactly like the type of player JJ Redick would target.

Gary Harris

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Finally, a 3-and-D weapon that can help the Lakers off the bench. While, at 37%, he's not quite as accurate as other perimeter shooters on this list, Harris makes up for it on defense. Harris has battled several injuries, but if he can return to health in Los Angeles, he could be a sneaky-good pickup.

Derrick Jones Jr.

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Derrick Jones Jr. had no trouble snatching a starting role on a Finals-bound Dallas Mavericks squad last season, where he showcased he could do much more than just be a high-flying dunk machine. Now a legit 3-and-D threat, Jones Jr. could help the Lakers on both ends of the floor, while a much-needed explosive athlete to the stable.

DeMar DeRozan

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

It's probably not going to happen due to budgetary concerns, but Compton native DeMar DeRozan has long wanted to play for his hometown Lakers. Maybe this is the year he decides to take a significant pay cut, giving him a chance to play with basketball icon LeBron James. Yet, he's also a bit of an odd fit, in that he doesn't offer perimeter scoring or high-level defense. The Lakers may be better off focusing their attention elsewhere.

Klay Thompson

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports