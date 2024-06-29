Golden State Warriors disrespecting Klay Thompson on his way out of town

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Can you imagine Klay Thompson playing in a jersey that doesn’t represent the Golden State Warriors? It’s hard to imagine, but NBA fans might have to get used to the Splash Bros looking a bit different next season.

Despite being a franchise cornerstone since his arrival in 2011, it’s looking more likely that the Warriors are ready to move on from the four-time NBA Champion. With Thompson set for free agency for the first time in his career, the Warriors may choose to move forward without one of their franchise icons, but he’ll have no shortage of suitors on the open market.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Warriors haven’t even made Thompson a single contract offer this offseason. At this point, Woj places Thompson’s chances of returning to the Bay Area as “tenuous at best.” Considering there’s been little to no communication throughout the offseason between Golden State and Thompson, he seems like a sure bet to leave town.

Yet, as Woj states in the clip below, it’s possible the Warriors agree to a sign-and-trade involving Thompson in order to help them recoup some sort of asset for their five-time All-Star.

Thompson has been linked to several teams in free agency, from the Dallas Mavericks to the Orlando Magic, and a sign-and-trade opens up the possibility of him being traded nearly anywhere. But if the Warriors do move on from Thompson as signs are pointing to, a sign-and-trade makes the most sense. Wherever the 34-year-old ends up, expect it to be with another contender

